The BBC Claps Back After Some Doctor Who Viewers Complain About The Show’s Trans Representation

As we wait for more Doctor Who episodes to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, viewers are reflecting on the 60th anniversary and Christmas specials. Unfortunately, some would sooner spend time talking less about the weird Mrs. Flood scene or the wild bi-generation, and more about the show's trans representation. After fielding a number of complaints about this topic, The BBC has clapped back at critics with some official words on the matter.

The BBC reportedly fielded around 144 complaints, according to Deadline, from Doctor Who viewers who both objected to the inclusion of trans characters in the show and felt there wasn't enough representation. The complaints in question were likely tied to star Yasmin Finney, who joined the 60th-anniversary cast as Donna Noble's daughter Rose. The network responded with the following official statement, which signaled the future direction of the series:

As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.

As mentioned in the statement, Doctor Who fans shouldn't be surprised by the network and franchise's stance on the complaints. Just like when The BBC defended Jodie Whittaker back in 2017, it's defending Yasmin Finney in 2023 and reminding naysayers that Doctor Who has a long history of celebrating diversity.

I was so shocked by this connection! (Image credit: The BBC) Doctor Who's Christmas Special Features The Coolest Teletubbies Connection Yet, And I'm Still Shocked

For context on the number 144 complaints represents, it's reported that 7.6 million people watched Yasmin Finney in the Doctor Who special "The Star Beast." Suffice it to say, the number of people who felt offended enough to pen a complaint to The BBC is few compared to the scores who saw it. While the story does not focus on the character of Rose or her transition, there is a scene in which she is jeered by a group of boys from a school who call her by her dead name.

Doctor Who has long celebrated diversity in its reboot era, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. Jack Harkness was openly bi-sexual in Season 1, and he even shared a kiss with Christopher Eccleston's Doctor. It's also worth noting that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is an openly gay man, and he is responsible for some of Who's greatest episodes. I wouldn't expect the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community or the representation of marginalized groups to stop anytime soon.

As for Yasmin Finney, I don't think these comments will prevent Doctor Who from including Rose in future adventures. The actress has hinted at scenes with Ncuti Gatwa, which would seem to indicate she'll return as part of the Season 14 Who cast. Whether that means we will see David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor or Catherine Tate's Donna Noble again is a great question, and one I'm sure many want answered, including myself.

Catch up on the new Doctor Who specials with a Disney+ subscription, and get ready for the new season in the spring. As someone who really loved just about everything that happened in the past four specials, including Finney's character Rose, I'm excited to see what the show has in store and the continued celebration of all the people it takes to make this iconic series.