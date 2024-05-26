The 13 Best NBC Must See TV Shows And How To Watch Them

The ‘90s were a magical time for the TV medium, as it was a decade filled with a wide variety of shows. Comedies, dramas, mysteries and more were plentiful, and many of them hailed from NBC. The network became highly regarded for its “Must See TV” block, which ran from 1993 to 2006. This programming slate played host to some of the most popular series of all time, and we’re going to talk about the best small-screen titles to come out of it.

Much of the action occurred during Must See’s Thursday night block, though other nights, like Tuesdays and Sundays, were also added to capitalize on the popularity of the branding. While not every offering was a runaway success, each of the programs we’re about to discuss did manage to strike a chord with audiences on some level. So, let’s talk about these classics now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seinfeld (1989)

Dubbed the show about nothing, Seinfeld’s high viewership numbers as part of the block were really something. Plenty of people tuned in to watch the misadventures of the fictionalized Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends. What makes this sitcom so special is its approach to comedy, which is mostly mined from miniscule aspects of everyday life. When looking at the best Seinfeld episodes , it’s really not hard to see why it was so popular back in the day and why many continue to revere it and use the various phrases it introduced to the English language .

(Image credit: Paramount Network Television)

Wings (1990)

One could argue that as popular as it was during the ‘90s, Wings doesn’t always get the love it deserves from modern audiences. Nevertheless, this multi-camera comedy – which centers around a Nantucket-based airline – is an endearing piece of work.

What really makes it soar (no pun intended) is the A+ cast led by Tim Daly and Steven Weber. This show's quality probably shouldn’t be too surprising, since it was created by the minds behind Cheers (and eventually Frasier). It may not reach the heights of those shows, but there are plenty of great laughs and a reasonable amount of heart to make this an excellent show.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mad About You (1992)

When it comes to comedies mostly focused on married couples, it’s hard to top Mad About You, which was a key part of NBC’s Must See TV slate for years. Its debut came amid a surge of new comedies that provided more nuanced takes on domestic dynamics. Today, the writing holds up well, and the performances are still fantastic.

Also, much credit should be given to Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, who more than endeared themselves to audiences as the Buchmans during the show’s seven-season run. Hunt, for her part, even won four consecutive Emmys for her work as Jamie. There’s a certain charm to this production, and it’s wonderful to revisit.

(Image credit: NBC)

Frasier (1993)

One could certainly argue that one of the greatest TV spinoffs to ever be created is Frasier. Some may not have known what to expect when Cheers’ Frasier Crane relocated from Boston to his hometown of Seattle. However, the result is a riotous piece of work with a collection of great, fun characters and excellent stories. Kelsey Grammer and the cast are phenomenal, brilliantly delivering their sharply written dialogue.

As a whole, though, what really needs to be applauded is the way in which the producers let Grammer’s Dr. Crane evolve naturally without losing the characteristics that made him so popular in the first place.

(Image credit: NBC)

Friends (1994)

Let’s face it, Friends is the most iconic show to come out of the Must See TV block. Ironically, the pilot tested poorly and the network nearly pulled the plug before it even aired. Yet, David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s comedy series saw the light of day in 1994, and the rest is history. There’s a lot to appreciate about the series, from its great cast and solid writing to its memorable running gas and cavalcade of guest stars . Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and co. owe a lot to the sitcom for making them household names, and NBC should be forever grateful to the production for the strong ratings it brought in.

In short, this show will likely be enjoyed for generations to come. And, thanks to the power of streaming and continued syndication, chances are this comedy will always be there for you… to watch and stream when you desire.

(Image credit: NBC)

ER (1994)

While NBC’s famous ‘90s block offered a lot of funny fare, there was some drama in the mix. The biggest title in that regard has to be ER, which not only helped usher in a new era for medical dramas but also made George Clooney into a bonafide star. Michael Crichton’s series provided an impressively realistic take on the inner workings of a hospital emergency room.

As thrilling as a number of episodes could be, the central focus always remained on the cast of characters, who all proved to be incredibly layered. This is another piece of work that’ll truly stand the test of time – and continue to get George Clooney in trouble with his wife as she watches the somewhat imperfect exploits of Doug Ross.

(Image credit: NBC)

NewsRadio (1995)

Any journalism devotee should carve out some time and check out the truly excellent NewsRadio. It’s far from the first workplace comedy to ever grace the small screen – or air on the Peacock network for that matter. The adventures of the gang at WNYX radio offer a humorous look into the lives of the intriguing people that deliver the news.

It owes a bit of gratitude to WKRP in Cincinnati for laying the groundwork, but I’d argue that NR surpasses that classic with its sharp dialogue, surrealistic touches and more. Of course, it must also be said that the show serves as a brilliant showcase for late cast member Phil Hartman, who died ahead of the fifth and final season.

(Image credit: NBC)

Caroline In The City (1995)

Caroline in the City didn’t air as long as some of its Must See peers, though it did manage to carve out a solid space for itself within pop culture. It’s still hard not to fall in love with the quirky Caroline Duff (played by the delightful Lea Thompson), as she seeks love while advancing in her career as a cartoonist.

As a whole, it’s a funny show, and it’s not too hard to see why it was such a ratings powerhouse when it debuted in the mid ‘90s. Thompson and her colleagues deserve their flowers, and one would hope that people continue to unearth this four-season TV classic as time goes on.

(Image credit: NBC)

3rd Rock From The Sun (1996)

Bringing a cosmic jolt to NBC’s juggernaut programming slate was 3rd Rock from the Sun. Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner (a few years before they developed That ‘70s Show), this wild comedy about a group of extraterrestrials posing as a family is still hilarious.

It deftly takes the baton from the likes of Mork & Mindy and Coneheads and arguably manages to surpass them, particularly when it comes to dialogue. And, of course, we also owe this show for birthing some incredible characters, from the Solomon family to Officer Don Orville.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Suddenly Susan (1996)

Suddenly Susan marks the first regular TV role for Brooke Shields, who stars in the role of magazine writer Susan Keane. During its four-season run, the show ultimately didn’t receive the acclaim that some of its fellow series did. However, it still managed to gain a solid following in a short period of time. What really helps elevate this comedy is its talented cast, which – aside from Shields – includes the likes of Nestor Carbonell, Judd Nelson, Kathy Griffin and the late David Strickland.

(Image credit: NBC)

Just Shoot Me! (1997)

The jokes fly fast and furiously on Just Shoot Me!, which comes from the comedic mind of eventual Modern Family creator Steve Levitan. His workplace romp, which is centered on the employees of the fictional Blush magazine, is an entertaining piece of work.

Like so many Must See TV entries, it's anchored by a talented cast that includes the likes of Laura San Giacomo, Wendie Malick, George Segal and David Spade, whose Dennis Finch became a breakout character (that last part is interesting, given Spade had to adjust to the sitcom format after his SNL stint). On the whole, this is a seriously funny sitcom that holds up decades after the end of its run.

(Image credit: NBC)

Will & Grace (1998)

When you talk about great comedies, you have to include Will & Grace in the discussion. The comedy, which initially ran eight seasons from 1998-2006 before its 2017 revival, has made a serious impression on pop culture, thanks to its A+ cast and whip-smart writing.

As off the wall as the characters of Will Truman, Grace Alder, Jack McFarland and Karen Walker are, they’re also relatable. We’d also be remiss not to mention how it blazed a trail for other LGBTQ+ shows not only featuring gay characters prominently but also showing nuanced depictions of people within the community. Contemporary creatives owe a great deal to this multi-camera production, and it’ll surely never be forgotten.

(Image credit: NBC)

Scrubs (2001)

I know what some people may be thinking and, yes, Scrubs came onto the scene near the end of Must See TV’s first iteration. Nevertheless, it’s still a part of the block’s lineage and is one of its finest titles.

A humorous antithesis to ER, Bill Lawrence’s workplace comedy provides a knee-slapping (and occasionally surreal) look at the work lives of hospital employees. Medical-based shenanigans, various inside jokes and numerous romantic relationships await you with this show. The bromance between Zach Braff’s J.D. and Donald Faison’s Turk alone is enough of a reason to watch, which is a timeless classic.

