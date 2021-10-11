The Best LGBTQ Shows To Watch Now

When it comes to some of the best shows to watch, there are always so many options for fans of TV to enjoy, in any type of genre, from fantasy shows to sci-fi ones to any kind of style could imagine. But one genre that deserves more attention are the greatest LGBTQ shows out there that you could watch right now.

From recent additions like the Hulu original series, Love, Victor, to some of the older shows like The L Word, there are so many options to choose from that you can view if you’re craving something new. Here are some of the best out there.

Love, Victor (2020 - Present)

In this Hulu show, based off of Love, Simon, we follow the story of Victor in Love, Victor, as he starts to come to terms with his sexuality and what it means to him, while also dealing with personal, social, and family problems, with a very religious mother to add onto his worries.

Love, Victor is honestly such a great show to watch right now. Not only is the Love, Victor cast full of talent and has so many moments where each of them shine individually, the story is full of heart and perfect for someone who might be going through the same thing as Victor. It’s the perfect show to illustrate what the coming-out experience might be like for a modern teen today, and continues on into valuable stories that anyone will enjoy. With a Love, Victor, Season 3 already ordered, it’s about time to binge that series now.

The Bisexual (2018)

In this comedy-drama, The Bisexual follows Leila, a young woman who takes a break from her decade-long relationship with her partner, Sadie, and begins to explore her own bisexuality, while struggling to come out to her friends.

I think what I love the most about The Bisexual is that while it is only short, with just six episodes, it’s not afraid to dive deep into the topic of bisexuality. The confusion one might feel, the complex emotions that come from being with a girl to being with a guy, the complications in-between, it’s all there to talk about, led by a great performance from Desiree Akhavan. I wish that it had gotten more seasons, but I’ll enjoy it even so with just the one.

Euphoria (2019 - Present)

In this HBO original, Euphoria follows a group of high school students, and their experiences through sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and traumatic experiences all wrapped up into a crazy high school experience.

I feel like Euphoria is one of those shows you need a warning to go into. It covers very heavy topics including drug addiction, alcoholism, domestic abuse, and so much more, but there are still moments of light throughout the series, including Rue and Jules relationship, as complex as it can be. The series doesn’t hold itself back from talking about sexuality, and how teenagers often explore what they want and feel from an early age. The Euphoria cast is so talented, led by a megastar, Zendaya , and with a Euphoria Season 2 on the way, now is the perfect time to watch.

Feel Good (2020 - 2021)

In this British comedy-drama, Feel Good tells the story of non-binary Mae and George, a woman, who meet at a comedy club where Mae performs, beginning to date and learning about each other's problems and personalities while also dealing with the troubles of coming out.

Feel Good is a great LGBTQ+ show because it doesn't hold back from discussing several different areas of sexuality, from the term "non-binary" to the complications that could arise from being a certain sexuality. Feel Good not only tells a great story about the slow acceptance of oneself, but it's mixed in with a sweet yet complicated romance that turns the show from good to great.

Pose (2018 - 2021)

In this Ryan Murphy -created show, Pose follows African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture in the 1980s and 1990s, telling the stories that these people often faced, from discrimination to learning how to accept themselves.

Pose is a lot of fun. While the LGBTQ themes are evident in this show, there’s plenty of other great moments that anyone will enjoy, from the entertaining dance scenes, the head-bopping music, brilliant acting performances, and so much more. With a cast that includes Emmy winners Evan Peters and Billy Porter, Pose is the perfect show to watch when you just need something peppy to make you happy again, and I find myself returning to it often. It’s a great time for anyone to enjoy.

Will & Grace (1998 - 2020)

In this popular LGBTQ series, Will & Grace is set in NYC and follows the friendship between Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and his best friend, Grace Adler, a Jewish woman who owns an interior design firm.

Will & Grace was known at the beginning of its time on the air for being a very progressive show to have a gay man as the lead. Obviously, with so many choices to pick from now, that’s not the case anymore, but you can’t deny it’s iconicness in the industry and how it changed the face of television. Both Will and Grace, played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, have amazing chemistry and are the best friends you always wanted, alongside the rest of the Will & Grace cast . The show was so beloved it was revived years later - that’s how you know it’s good.

Orange Is The New Black (2013 - 2019)

In this Netflix original series, Orange is the New Black is based on a true story, following Piper Chapman, as she is brought to prison on the charge of helping her former ex-girlfriend smuggle drugs. Now, she must serve a more than a year-long sentence in this minimum security prison, dealing with the ongoings of prison life.

While Orange is the New Black sounds like it would be more like a prison show, the crimes these people committed really take a backseat, because the relationships are in the forefront. Each season, you’ll come back to follow the relationships between characters that you want to succeed, from Piper and Alex, to Poussey and Brook, to so many others. The Orange is the New Black cast is so talented, and they make this show rewatchable, even now after it’s come to an end, with an entertaining story, complex character backstories, and so much more.

Killing Eve (2018 - Present)

In this spy thriller, Killing Eve follows the lives of a security operative and an assassin, whose lives become interlinked when the officer is tasked with capturing the psychopathic assassin. As the chase continues, the two develop a mutual obsession with each other.

Okay, so this show isn’t defined as an LGBTQ show, but you can make so many arguments for Killing Eve that Eve, played by Sandra Oh , is in love with Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer . These two do a close, deadly dance around each other, almost forming some sort of twisted love story that anyone could enjoy from beginning to end. With Killing Eve Season 4 hopefully coming out soon, we might get a final conclusion to these two obsessing over each other, but it’s certainly one of the more high-stakes shows among this list.

The L Word (2004 - 2009)

In this popular Showtime series, The L Word follows the lives of a small, close-knit group of gay women, as well as the loves they meet along the way, and the family and friends that join them on their journey, or reject them entirely.

To me, The L Word was one of my first introductions into this type of media, and it became such a big hit for a reason. The L Word cast is full of talent, led by the wonderful Jennifer Beals, and the stories that each of the characters have are done exceptionally well and bring on relationships that you want to root for. There have been several spinoffs, including a recent one on 2019 with Beals returning, so you know that the original had to have been entertaining. I think anyone who wants to watch a good show would enjoy this fun one.

Looking (2014 - 2016)

Finally, we take a look at Looking. In this HBO original series, we follow the lives of three openly gay close friends who live in modern-day San Francisco, on their journeys together trying to find love, happiness, and everything in between.

I feel like Looking is one of those HBO shows that deserves so much more praise than it got. Not only was the story interesting and its large cast ensemble super talented, it was genuinely a great show not just about finding love but the value of having friends in your life that supported you. Jonathan Groff, known for his roles in Glee, Hamilton, and Kristoff in the Frozen cast , stars in this short-lived series, and honestly, it’s one of his best roles. He deserves so much more praise, as does the rest of the cast.

