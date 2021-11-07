The Blacklist Adds A Chicago Med Vet As Part Of Soft Reboot Following Megan Boone’s Exit

NBC''s long-running crime drama, The Blacklist is currently airing its ninth season and still going strong, despite the departures of series star Megan Boone and creator Jon Bokenkamp. Of course, with this new phase in the show's history, it's understandable that it would want to add some fresh elements. Now, it looks like the show is definitely looking to do that, as it has cast Chicago Med vet Colby Lewis in a recurring role.

Colby Lewis has been tapped to portray Peter, Alina Park (Laura Sohn)’s protective husband, according to Deadline. While the character has been referenced before and fans have heard his voice on the phone, this will be the first time viewers actually get to see Alina’s hubby. And much like any other person who has a spouse or significant other who risks their life every day, Peter is always worried about the dangers his wife faces while on the job.

Season 9 of The Blacklist made a surprise two-year jump in its season premiere, meaning it’s been a little while since the death of Megan Boone’s Elizabeth Keen. Following the jump, it was revealed that the FBI Task Force had since been disbanded, everyone involved has moved on and the current location of Reddington (James Spader) is unknown. With Peter being a major recurring character now, it’s likely fans will be seeing him quite often throughout the season, It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of part he’ll be playing and to get a better look at his relationship with Alina. Considering his feelings about her work, there's sure to be some tension between the two.

Colby Lewis is probably best known for his recurring role as 3rd year Med student Terry McNeal in the fourth season of Chicago Med. He can also be seen in films like The Screw and All We Got, the latter of which he also served as music supervisor onn. Lewis also served as an executive producer on the short Bogo in 2020.

The recent season premiere of The Blacklist saw some nice numbers when it aired on October 21. On a new night as the lead-in to Law & Order: SVU, the show managed a 3.1 million viewership in Live+Same day numbers. This was up from the Season 8 finale, which only saw an audience of 2.23 million. So it would seem that fans are enjoying the show's new look so far.

At this point, Colby Lewis' debut episode has yet to be confirmed, and there's no telling exactly how many episodes he’ll appear in. Regardless, it seems clear that he'll be shaking things up a bit when he finally steps onto the scene. Fingers crossed this turns into something more for the character, because the show could certainly use more new blood as it continues its run.

New episodes of The Blacklist air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC! And be sure to check out our fall 2021 TV schedule for more on shows that are returning and premiering at the end of this year.