The Blacklist Is Starting Off Season 9 With A Huge Change For The Task Force

The Blacklist’s ninth season is almost here and fans are facing the first full season without Megan Boone due to Elizabeth Keen’s death. The task force won't be back to business as usual when the series returns in late October, either. Following Megan Boone and series creator Jon Bokenkamp’s exits after Season 8, The Blacklist is doing a time jump come Season 9.

According to TVLine, the NBC crime drama is starting Season 9 with a two-year time jump following the events of the Season 8 finale. The FBI task force has been disbanded since Liz’s murder and as their lives are changed in “unexpected ways,” Reddington’s whereabouts are unknown. It’s not surprising that The Blacklist is going in some different directions after the two major exits, but a two-year time jump is definitely unexpected. While fans may have wanted to see the immediate aftermath of Liz’s death, maybe there will be some flashbacks to give insight into those two missed years?

Time jumps aren't unprecedented on television, especially as a way of dealing with the aftermath of cliffhangers. It will be interesting to see where the former members of the task force are when Season 9 premieres and whether or not they’ll be able to find their way back to each other. But just where could James Spader’s Red be? Could we be getting some solo Red storylines as the task force tries to find him, or will fans be just as in the dark as the characters? However the storyline unfolds, hopefully it'll be satisfying for fans after how Liz's fate was handled.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only change in store for The Blacklist in the upcoming season. Following an opening on NBC’s Thursday night lineup after the network passed on Law & Order: For the Defense, the crime drama is making a move to the still Law & Order-dominated night. The series previously aired on Friday nights since Season 7, but the last two episodes of Season 8 aired on Wednesday. Now The Blacklist has moved again, possibly for a more permanent home on Thursdays.

There are big changes coming to The Blacklist in Season 9 and it’s going to be a season to look forward to. Fingers crossed the task force won’t be disbanded for long because they work so well together and the show would not be the same without them. And obviously, hopefully Red isn’t missing for long. Maybe he’s just trying to move on with his life? It’s not The Blacklist without Red!

The Blacklist Season 9 premieres on NBC on Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC!