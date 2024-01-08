The Golden Globes' Presenter Skits Are Making Me So Uncomfortable

The 2024 Golden Globes got off to a shaky start, with host Jo Koy blaming the writing staff for his opening monologue, and it's been a rough road in other ways since. The award show has leaned into the comedy this year, and really went for it with setting up comedic openings to awards with the presenting actors. I'll be candid; it's uncomfortable to watch, and no amount of jokes could offset the awkwardness I'm feeling before the Golden Globes winners are announced.

America Ferrera and Kevin Costner weren't the sole offenders of the evening, but their bit effectively broke the proverbial camel's back on just how hard these celebrity presenter segments were to get through. For the following reasons, I would love it if the Golden Globes and all award shows in the entertainment industry for that matter, start to try less to make us laugh.

They're All Scripted Bits Presented As Casual Banter

I'll admit I did chuckle when the Golden Globes scripted a segment poking fun at Jared Leto's dedication to method acting to the point he once went blind, and it was all downhill from there. Many went on far too long, like Kevin Costner and America Ferrera, or they seemed poorly rehearsed, like Michelle Yeoh's faux feud with the band. The joke was so bad it kind of ruined her A+ organic reaction for when it happened the year prior.

And I think that's the biggest problem with these bits. They're all trying to create a moment, which is not where the best moments in award shows come from. It's the unexpected comments, the speeches, and the surprise upsets that capture the night. Unless Will Smith is smacking someone, people hardly talk about the presenters. Other award shows would do well to take that note and maybe take less time from it.

Presenters Aren't Even Up There For Skits

If the Golden Globes wants more humor injected into its show, maybe it should work on incorporating its host into more segments. It feels, instead, that a decision was made to disperse the jokes and keep them rolling through the presenters, which I believe is the wrong call. The presenter might be good for a joke or two, but let's be honest, that's not what their main job is.

An award presenter can crack a joke or two, but their main purpose is to announce the award the meaning behind the award, read the nominees, announce the winner, and stand to the side until they're done giving their speech. That doesn't sound like a big responsibility, but remember what a disaster it was when someone announced the wrong winner for Best Picture at the Oscars?

There's a lot of pressure on these presenters, and they don't need to be up there putting on a show on a night that's supposed to celebrate their achievements. Will the Golden Globes take this note and work on making 2024 less awkward? Judging from all the awkward Golden Globes moments from 2021, I'm not optimistic.

Stick with CinemaBlend after the 2024 Golden Globes for all the reactions, excitement, and, of course, the winner of that polarizing box office achievement category. Awkward skits aside, there will be much to talk about as we move that much closer to the Emmys and Oscars.