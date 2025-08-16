The Student Becomes The Teacher: Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Will Head Up A Witch-Filled School In New Streaming Show

The spookiest time of year is quickly approaching, but there's no need to wait for Halloween for the details on the supernatural show bringing Tiffani Thiessen back to school. The Saved by the Bell fan favorite has been cast for a new show called Coven Academy for anybody with a Disney+ subscription, and it's a safe bet viewers won't be confusing her new character with Kelly Kapowski.

In Coven Academy, Tiffani Thiessen plays Miss Graves. While details are scarce about her character at the time of writing, I'd be surprised if she doesn't have her hands very full. Set in New Orleans, the new show centers on three teenage witches, who are in training and destined to guard the city against dangerous forces. There will be secrets and difficult-to-control magic, as well as the more typical teen problems like cute rivals, heartbreak, and friendships.

Joining Thiessen in the cast are A Series of Unfortunate Events' Malina Pauli Weissman as Briar, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires' Malachi Barton as Jake, Boarders' Louis Thresher as Ollie, Family Switch's Jordan Leftwich as Sasha, and Their Town's Ora Duplass as Tegan. Recurring cast members are also actors with Disney credits to their name, including Brendon Tremblay of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as Alexander, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires' Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, and Once Upon a Time's Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora.

The show will release both on Disney+ and Disney Channel, so I wouldn't count on the show getting too terrifying even in a world of witches. Described as a supernatural dramedy, Coven Academy hails from Tim Federle, who created the song-filled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. What that popular Disney+ show lacked in a snappy title, it made up for in pop culture buzz. If Coven Academy can attract a similar audience, it could be the next streaming hit for Disney+.

Federle, who wrote and directed the pilot as well as serving as executive producer, said this in a statement about the upcoming series:

I pitched ‘Coven Academy’ as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on. I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being.

All of this said, the show won't be premiering until after the 2025 TV schedule wraps, and Coven Academy isn't Tiffani Thiessen's first streaming show. She appeared sporadically in Peacock's short-lived Saved by the Bell sequel series. Before that, she also appeared in all three seasons of Alexa & Katie, which is available streaming now with a Netflix subscription.

The actress hyped the new project, posting "Exciting news! Premiering 2026 ❤️" on Instagram. While a fictional high school setting is nothing new for Thiessen, I certainly don't recall anything supernatural about the Saved by the Bell characters. There were unrealistic elements to Saved by the Bell without bringing in witches!

With Coven Academy not premiering until the new year, you can always revisit Tiffani Thiessan's most beloved character with Saved by the Bell available streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription now.