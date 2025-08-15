Emma Myers Just Told Fans The Details About Enid's ‘Snotty’ Wednesday Kiss, And It's Grody To The Max

This article contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Part 1 of the second season. So, READ WITH CAUTION!

We already knew that Season 2 of Wednesday would be different , with the Addams Family member not focusing on romance. However, her roommate, Enid, has sure gotten lucky in love at Nevermore Academy with two love interests. That said, kissing scenes on the Netflix series weren’t always romantic as they may have looked, with actress Emma Myers explaining the details of her “snotty” kiss on the series. I’ve gotta say, it sounds grody.

It may have let fans down that Season 2 of Wednesday won’t have Enid get together romantically with the title character . On the other hand, our favorite bubbly werewolf caught the eye of two Nevermore students throughout the streaming series. As for the actress who portrayed Enid, Emma Myers told Seventeen this about a Season 1 scene when naming the worst on-screen kiss she'd ever had:

It wasn’t bad because the person I was kissing was bad. But there was a kiss in season one of Wednesday between me and one of my best friends, Georgie Farmer. It was really, really cold. It was in the middle of winter in Romania. Our noses were running. And so when we kissed, both of our snot just kind of, like, dripped into each other’s mouths, and it didn’t taste very nice. It wasn’t a very lovely experience for either of us. So, I’m going to say that [kiss] because I know he would totally agree.

That’s definitely one of the most cringeworthy behind-the-scenes fun facts I’ve ever heard. I already get nauseous seeing snot. The idea of two people kissing with snot going into each other’s mouths is an experience no one would want to live through. But fortunately, when you rewatch the kiss scene, you’d never know any mucus came into play.

Enid’s journey in the 2025 Netflix release of Wednesday’s second season shows the character going through a lot. After learning that she can wolf out like the clan she was born into, we find out in the first episode of Season 2 that Enid and Ajax, played by Georgie Farmer, broke up. Her reasoning was feeling like she had found herself after delving more into her wolf side. Enid’s new boyfriend is Bruno, who also wolfed out late and understands her in ways that Ajax couldn’t. We see clearly that Enid is a teenager who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go for it.

After finishing Part 1 of Wednesday's second season in one day, it really is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix right now . With its newfound emphasis on horror and its introduction of new characters like Grandmama and Agnes Demille, I’m loving the supernatural fantasy series being darker and more layered.

While we see Enid’s new relationship and her life being threatened after Wednesday has a premonition of her impending death, I’m hoping Emma Myers' wish comes true of Enid and her pal teaming up more in Season 2 . The duo may be yin-and-yang, but that’s what makes them so special.

