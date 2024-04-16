The Rookie Cast Just Found Out The Show Got Renewed For Season 7 Too: ‘My Lucky Number’

It might be called The Rookie, but this ABC drama is not the new kid on the block, and it’s going to continue to cement itself as a mainstay on TV, because it just got renewed for Season 7. That’s right, following the Nathan Fillion-led drama hitting 100 episodes , they’re going to keep moving forward as their next season joins the ranks of renewed shows on the 2024 TV schedule . Now, the cast is celebrating this exciting news, and we’re so here for it!

Kicking off the excitement, Mekia Cox got on IG to post about the good news. The Nyla Harper actress used lots of lovely emojis to convey her excitement, and what made it even better is the upcoming season is also her lucky number!

Season 7!!!!!!! (My lucky number 😜) So excited!!! 🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 @therookieabc #TheRookie

Angela Lopez herself, Alyssa Diaz, took to Instagram to celebrate the renewal too. Reposting a news story about the announcement, she made her gratitude known in the caption, writing:

Oh happy day!!! Season 7 @therookieabc here we come. So grateful!

The woman behind Lucy Chen, Melissa O’Neil -- who like Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones and Eric Winter, has starred in every episode so far -- posted a cute little selfie on IG to celebrate the news. On top of that, she showed how hyped she was about it in the caption. Celebrating their seventh episode of Season 6 as well as the Season 7 news, the actress wrote in part:

SEASON 7, Let’s goo!!! 🔥 💪🏼 @therookieabc

While what happened between Chenford in the last episode of The Rookie was heartbreaking, the actors are taking a moment to bask in this great news before we find out what happens next between Bradford and Chen. Like O’Neil, Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, couldn’t contain his excitement as he wrote:

Oh yeah…. @therookieabc fans who’s ready?!?! So thankful to be apart of this incredible show! Love this team! #vamos #season7 #letsdothis #therookie #bradford 👮🏼‍♂️

#letsdothis seems to be the vibe among the whole cast, as Attorney Wesley Evers, aka Shawn Ashmore, reposted the news story too on Instagram . The X-Men actor used all the exclamation points and thanked the fans in his caption, writing:

Wow!! So excited and proud of this show!!! Thank you to everyone that supports our show:)

Along with the sweet words, Ashmore also put The Rookie’s theme song, “Kings & Queens” over the post. Right now, that’s exactly what they should feel like. Getting renewed for a seventh season is a huge deal.

Of course, this news comes on the heels of the tragic cancellation of The Rookie: Feds , which Nathan Fillion called “sobering.” While we’re still mourning that loss, it’s important to celebrate big moments like this one, because it’s massive, and it’ll be so exciting to John Nolan and co. back at it for a seventh season.