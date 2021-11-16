The Silly Reason WWE’s Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

The WWE delivered yet another quality show to wrestling fans in Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel 2021, and the event provided quite a few moments that viewers won’t forget for some time. Among them was a hilarious entrance in which Matt Riddle, one-half of the tag-team duo RK-Bro , rode to the ring on the back of a camel. Now, nearly a month after the event, we’re learning that his partner Randy Orton also wanted in on the camel-riding action, but CEO Vince McMahon had one of his silly notions and shut the idea down.

Matt Riddle recently talked about having swell time atop a camel at the WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and told Metro many positive things about the experience. Riddle added that his tag-team partner and fellow WWE icon Randy Orton wasn’t too thrilled about how things played out for him, though, and it seems tied to the fact that hhis camel-riding request got a no from Vince McMahon. In his words:

You know who wasn’t happy about it, though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel, and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, 'Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.’ He’s like, ‘What does that mean, man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?’ I’m like, ‘Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels.’

There’s something hilarious about the idea that Randy Orton, known throughout his career as a “ Legend Killer ” and one of the toughest guys in the product, would be visibly upset that he wasn’t allowed to ride a camel. Of course, it’s because of his legacy and character within the WWE that Vince McMahon balked at the idea of him doing so. Then again, is there a rule saying someone can’t ride a camel if they’re a certain level of intimidating?

Vince McMahon is known for some weird quirks , but it’s hard to disagree with his logic here. Matt Riddle riding a camel is one of the most memorable moments of Crown Jewel 2021, and it was over the top because it was only something that he did.

While it probably wouldn't make anyone question their reality to see Randy Orton riding a camel, at least in the proper setting and not in the middle of a Canadian mall or something, Riddle’s goofy quasi-stoner persona made his entrance so much more hilarious because of all the questions that came with it. Having both of them taking animals to the ring would’ve watered down the overall effect, though it still probably would’ve been cool to see. Perhaps Orton will get to fly in on an eagle or get some other cool moment at Survivor Series to make up for McMahon's decision-making?

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton appear on Monday Night Raw over at USA Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I’m sure we won’t see either saddling up a camel anytime soon, but I do wonder what other surprises this odd couple tag-team has in store for its audience as their run continues.