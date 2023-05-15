The Voice Just Announced The Coaches For Its First Post-Blake Shelton Season, But Could He Still Appear?

The Voice is going to look and feel a lot different in Season 24 — which will be its first season without Blake Shelton . The winningest coach in Voice history announced prior to Season 23 that this would be his last, and throughout his final appearances, there’s been a lot of talk about who might be able to fill his cowboy boots. That announcement has now been made, and while the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer is, of course, not on the roster, the Season 24 lineup seems to leave open the possibility for a Shelton appearance.

Country music legend Reba McEntire will officially join The Voice ’s coaching panel for Season 24, TV Line revealed, alongside Niall Horan, who made his debut in Season 23; John Legend, who will return after a one-season hiatus; and Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s wife, who previously coached on Season 22.

The cowboy may be gone, but his presence will still very much be felt when the show resumes, as he has close ties to every member of the Season 24 panel. Blake Shelton met Gwen Stefani on The Voice, and fans saw their relationship develop over the years, with the adorable couple tying the knot in July 2021. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that she could bring him back in some capacity, say for help in the Battle rounds or perhaps a performance?

New coach Reba McEntire is a great choice to replace Blake Shelton , as she definitely has the star power to attract artists to her team, in addition to experience on the show. McEntire served as Shelton’s Battle Advisor in Season 1 and then made an appearance in Season 8 before returning as the Mega Mentor for Season 23 . However, her connection to the show is even stronger than many realize. The “Fancy” singer was originally offered Shelton’s spot on the coaching panel back in 2011, and she confirmed to ET that she turned it down, saying:

It is very true. It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it.

With her showing up for Team Blake over the years, it also wouldn’t be the most surprising thing for him to drop in on Team Reba (!). Then there’s Niall Horan, who Blake Shelton formed a sweet father-son bond with on the One Directioner’s premiere season. Horan revealed that the two have already hung out beyond the show . Is there a chance “dear old dad” drops in for a visit?

With the announcement of these coaches, The Voice confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will not return — at least for now — as her daytime talk show is moving its production from Los Angeles (where the singing competition is filmed) to New York. Chance the Rapper is also out, after just one season, though it’s always possible we could see him return down the road.