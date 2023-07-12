The Voice’s Post-Blake Shelton Era Has Officially Begun, And Carson Daly Is Not OK

The reality that it was his final season on The Voice didn’t actually hit Blake Shelton until he started experiencing his “lasts.” The last turn of his Big Red Chair , his last Steal, his last live show — it all ended up being a way more emotional experience than he was ready for. Now the cowboy has officially moved on — hopefully getting the closure he needed in the epic season finale that saw Gina Miles crowned the winner — but apparently it’s all just now sinking in for Carson Daly, as the host posted a photo from his first day back at work, and he did not seem OK.

With Blake Shelton exiting the singing competition after 23 seasons, Carson Daly remains the sole on-camera personality from The Voice ’s premiere in 2011. The cold, hard truth of his buddy’s absence must have hit hard on their first day back for Season 24, with the host looking positively wrecked:

A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) A photo posted by on

Carson Daly better pull himself together, unless he wants his hair stylist to accidentally take a little too much off the top. No meltdowns around the clippers, please! Apparently he and Blake Shelton made a point of always going to hair and makeup together — which is the most adorable thing ever — so it’s understandable that doing this without him for the first time in over a decade would be a pretty emotional experience. I can certainly respect a good work bestie.

While the Total Request Live VJ was clearly experiencing some trauma, his post signals good news for fans of The Voice! It looks like the pre-recorded rounds of Season 24 have begun, and while it will be strange to not have Blake Shelton in his Big Red Chair, the cowboy should be well-represented on the show.

Taking his place for Season 24 is fellow country music legend Reba McEntire, who served as Team Blake’s advisor in Season 1 and has continued to make appearances over the past decade-plus. Really, Carson Daly should be excited about what’s to come, because I doubt the “Fancy” singer is the type to troll him on live TV like her predecessor.

In addition to maintaining the country music vibe Blake Shelton brought to the show, they’ve also retained the services of his wife, Gwen Stefani. The No Doubt singer was initially concerned that The Voice wouldn’t invite her back if she wasn’t part of that package deal, clearly forgetting that she’d been asked to join the panel in Season 7, before they’d even met.

Joining them will be Niall Horan, who is coming off a rookie-season win , and John Legend, who will return after a single-season hiatus. There’s no doubt the competition will be different without the “No Body” singer there to rile everybody up, but I’m actually excited and intrigued to see if viewers will continue to turn their chairs , so to speak, for the new combination of music superstars.