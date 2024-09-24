The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin Teased Ideas For New Episodes, And All I Can Say Is, ‘What's Next?’
Aaron Sorkin may have ideas that could lead to a West Wing revival.
The West Wing was one of the most popular and successful TV dramas when it was on the air in the early 2000s. In an era when it seems every popular series is being remade or rebooted, creator Aaron Sorkin has been asked more than once if a West Wing sequel series could be in the cards. Now, after a recent trip to the actual White House, it sounds like a return trip to the fictional West Wing may be closer than ever. So, in the words of Martin Sheen’s Jed Bartlett, I wonder “What’s next?”
Aaron Sorkin and some cast members from The West Wing were recently at the actual White House as part of a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the series. Variety asked Sorkin if he would ever consider bringing back the show, and he’s upfront about the fact that he would do so if he had ideas for it. It sounds like coming up with ideas hadn’t been something he’d really been spending time on, though that may be changing. Sorkin said...
Apparently, spending the day at the White House has gotten some of Sorkin’s creative juices flowing. He said that being in the building and just walking around caused him to come up with at least a couple of ideas for episodes that the original show never tackled that he now wishes they had done. Sorkin continued…
Sorkin didn't go into detail about his ideas, but that may be a good thing. It could indicate that he wants to keep the ideas secret in case he actually decides to use them, in theory. The odds of a West Wing reboot have always seemed pretty slim, but it’s probably safe to say the possibility is greater now than it has been in the past.
One of the reasons Sorkin says he’s never really considered a West Wing reboot is the show would necessitate a new cast, and he thinks the audience would probably have a hard time accepting a new ensemble. To be sure, the West Wing cast of Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney and more are absolutely iconic and will forever be known for their West Wing roles.
It's unclear if West Wing owner Warner Bros. has looked into a revival series. Thus far it seems its mostly been fans, and cast members like Richard Schiff who have suggested ideas to bring the show and at least some of the cast back.
Still, Sorkin has revealed some ideas for how to do a West Wing reboot. He’s suggested that Sterling K. Brown could star in such a series, and seeing his work as Leo McGarry from the West Wing special that was produced for Max a few years ago (filling in for the late John Spencer) it seems clear he’d be perfect in such a role.
There are even ideas within the show itself that could help make a reboot happen. Before Rob Lowe left The West Wing it was suggested his character could be President one day. Perhaps that's a way to make a reboot happen while including at least some of the original cast. As a fan I would love to see more, in whatever form it takes.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.