The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin Teased Ideas For New Episodes, And All I Can Say Is, ‘What's Next?’

The West Wing was one of the most popular and successful TV dramas when it was on the air in the early 2000s. In an era when it seems every popular series is being remade or rebooted, creator Aaron Sorkin has been asked more than once if a West Wing sequel series could be in the cards. Now, after a recent trip to the actual White House, it sounds like a return trip to the fictional West Wing may be closer than ever. So, in the words of Martin Sheen’s Jed Bartlett, I wonder “What’s next?”

Aaron Sorkin and some cast members from The West Wing were recently at the actual White House as part of a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the series. Variety asked Sorkin if he would ever consider bringing back the show, and he’s upfront about the fact that he would do so if he had ideas for it. It sounds like coming up with ideas hadn’t been something he’d really been spending time on, though that may be changing. Sorkin said...

If I had an idea, sure. I didn’t think about it seriously, frankly, until today… We’ll see what happens when I wake up tomorrow. But, if you’re asking me now, this is how I feel.

Apparently, spending the day at the White House has gotten some of Sorkin’s creative juices flowing. He said that being in the building and just walking around caused him to come up with at least a couple of ideas for episodes that the original show never tackled that he now wishes they had done. Sorkin continued…

I just got a couple of ideas for episodes just walking around the White House. Like, ‘why didn’t we ever do this? Why didn’t we ever do that?’

Sorkin didn't go into detail about his ideas, but that may be a good thing. It could indicate that he wants to keep the ideas secret in case he actually decides to use them, in theory. The odds of a West Wing reboot have always seemed pretty slim, but it’s probably safe to say the possibility is greater now than it has been in the past.

One of the reasons Sorkin says he’s never really considered a West Wing reboot is the show would necessitate a new cast, and he thinks the audience would probably have a hard time accepting a new ensemble. To be sure, the West Wing cast of Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney and more are absolutely iconic and will forever be known for their West Wing roles.

It's unclear if West Wing owner Warner Bros. has looked into a revival series. Thus far it seems its mostly been fans, and cast members like Richard Schiff who have suggested ideas to bring the show and at least some of the cast back.

Still, Sorkin has revealed some ideas for how to do a West Wing reboot. He’s suggested that Sterling K. Brown could star in such a series, and seeing his work as Leo McGarry from the West Wing special that was produced for Max a few years ago (filling in for the late John Spencer) it seems clear he’d be perfect in such a role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are even ideas within the show itself that could help make a reboot happen. Before Rob Lowe left The West Wing it was suggested his character could be President one day. Perhaps that's a way to make a reboot happen while including at least some of the original cast. As a fan I would love to see more, in whatever form it takes.