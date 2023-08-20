This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown And Others Mourn Ron Cephas Jones After His Death At 66
The beloved actor left an unforgettable impression on his colleagues and loved ones.
As soon as news of actor Ron Cephas Jones’ death at the age of 66 reached social media, fans began to share their sadness over his passing. It didn’t take long for those who knew him personally, including former showrunners and actors, to also jump online and share their memories of the beloved star. Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Jones were just two of the co-stars who opened up about how much Ron Cephas Jones meant to them – and everyone who has spoken up so far has had similar things to say about the This Is Us alum and the impact he had on their lives.
To most, Ron Cephas Jones is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of William Hill in NBC’s beloved drama This Is Us, for which he won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. After news of Jones’ passing, the series’ resident matriarch, Mandy Moore, reflected on Jones’ irreplaceable contributions to not only the series, but also to her own life journey. On Instagram, she shared a still from the penultimate episode of the hit show, in which William guides Moore’s character Rebecca through a metaphorical train that leads her to the end of her life. The photo was accompanied by a lengthy message about the legacy Jones left behind:
It was sweet of the actress to send her love to her friend and colleague's beloved daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones. The pair shared more than just a talent for performing and a love of the arts – they even made history in 2020, becoming the first father-daughter duo to take home Emmys during the same presentation – the elder for This Is Us, and the younger for #FreeRayshawn.
While the Hamilton and Blindspotting actress has, understandably, not made any public statements about her father's death, several of her father's other This is Us co-stars have come online to share their grief at his passing. Sterling K. Brown, who played William Hunt’s biological son Randall, posted a beautiful Instagram tribute to the actor he also called a friend:
It seems that so many people who knew and worked with Ron Cephas Jones were struck by not only his undeniable talent as an actor but also by his kindness and spirit. That was also the case for This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz, who shared her own memories of the actor on Instagram and thanked him for the impact he had on her life:
On X, This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman also shared a heartfelt ode to the actor and reminisced about what an honor it was to work with him. Here’s what he had to say about what it was like to know the Luke Cage alum both in front of and behind the screen:
A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best - on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZyAugust 20, 2023
Dan Fogelman really said it all -- Ron Cephas Jones had the kind of talent you don't come across every day. Prior to his death, he completed work on the upcoming Genius: MLK/X, in which he portrays real-life Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, which will be available to Disney+ subscribers upon release. While Jones’ performance in This Is Us will be the one that so many of us remember best, he had an incredible career that spanned the stage and screen. Perhaps more importantly, he touched the lives of so many people who knew him, loved him, and will so clearly miss him.
