Tina Fey Reveals What Tour Life With Amy Poehler Is Like: Nice Lunches, Vintage Shopping And ‘Impregnating People’

There are few Hollywood friends people love more than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The two comedians famously hosted Weekend Update during their time on Saturday Night Live and later, casually gave fans one of the best award show hosting performances ever. Now, they’re on tour together, living it up like “rock stars.”

Fey and Poehler’s ideas of what it means to be a rock star, however, are a little bit different than the boozy stereotypes. To promote the excellent new version of Mean Girls, as well as their Restless Leg Tour, Fey stopped by The Today Show to chitchat about what's going on in her life and what she gets up to on the road. She joked they’re “out and about impregnating people” before revealing they love to have nice lunches and go vintage shopping. You can read her quote below…

We are like rock stars. We’re just out and about impregnating people everywhere we go. It’s such a paid mom’s weekend because we go and we’re like, ‘I hear there’s interesting vintage shopping’ in whatever city we go to and then we have a nice lunch. It’s just like (Chris) Rock and (Dave) Chappelle. And then we do our show, and if it’s a saturday, we go to our room and we watch SNL from the hotel room. It’s a dream.

That sounds just positively wonderful, especially the part about watching SNL together. As two of the longest serving cast members in the show’s storied history, they have a unique view into the show they spent so much time on. Fey said the two of them root for everyone but they still can’t help looking at everything through a critical lens. Here’s her explanation of what’s going through her head when she tunes in…

We love watching it together. If we’re not together, we’ll live text during it. It’s like someone who played sports, you’ll be like, ‘Oh, I see. I bet this moved up from dress.’ And we root for everybody. That is very true, and the head writer in me is always like, ‘Huh. Interesting. Maybe the game could have been clearer.

Tina Fey has taken a bit of a non traditional route since leaving Saturday Night Live. Most of the sketch comedy show’s biggest names spend the rest of their careers in high profile movie roles, but the former head writer has done a lot of different things that show off her vast skill set. She’s created multiple television shows, most famously 30 Rock. She’s written books, taken on a variety of interesting acting roles, conquered Broadway and is now on this tour with Amy Poehler that is doing big business all over the country. If nothing else, it’s a testament to just how talented she is and the benefits of carving out a Hollywood career in your own way.

Tickets are available for some upcoming shows. I’d recommend buying one, or, if you can’t afford it, scouting out the best vintage shopping in whatever city Fey and Poehler are in and waiting for them to show up.