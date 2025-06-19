Tina Fey Addresses One Gripe People Have With Four Seasons That Will Continue In Season 2, And I'm Totally With Her
"To address the internet directly..."
There’s already been a lot of great new TV shows on the 2025 Netflix release calendar, but my favorite I’ve caught up with has to be The Four Seasons. I’ve always loved Tina Fey’s brand of comedy, and she really brought it with her comedy also starring the talented Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo (who we need in more comedic roles now). After the series became a big hit with those with a Netflix subscription, Season 2 is coming, and Fey has just let us in a big detail about what to expect.
I’m sure you’ve been as curious about this as I am. Will Season 2 once again follow the same characters as they go on four different vacations during each season of the year? Here’s what Tina Fey had to say:
I’m so happy to hear this news from Fey’s new interview with Deadline. As she shared, there’s something special about the series only taking place during the friend group’s vacations when they are all together rather than being at any other time in their lives. However, as she pointed out, this has apparently been a point of contention from fans who don’t find the premise realistic. As she continued:
She makes a great point. It’s not like the friend group goes on The White Lotus-style destinations in every season. The only major vacation was the one in summer, otherwise they were visiting each other and doing a little ski weekend over the holidays. While I’ll admit the thought definitely crossed my mind when I started the first season, I felt like the show did a good job of balancing the occasions across the year for the characters being followed. And it even made some great changes from the original movie it’s based on.
Ever since I watched the The Four Seasons' ending, I had ideas about how the show could continue, especially in light of all that went down the first time around. SPOILER ALERT: Steve Carell’s character of Nick dies at the end of the show and after the friend group struggles to give him a meaningful funeral service, we learn his girlfriend is pregnant with his child. I’m so curious how this piece of news will change the dynamic of the group, and how each of the couples will evolve.
Fey said she has been working on Season 2 for “about a month” already, so she’s certainly already working hard on what’s next.
