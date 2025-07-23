The Lohanissance Is In Full Affect As Parent Trap Co-Stars Pose With Lindsay At The Freakier Friday Premiere

Hollywood loves comeback stories, and we're currently in the midst of one lovingly referred to as the Lohanissance. Namely Lindsay Lohan's return to acting, beginning with some romantic comedies for those with a Netflix subscription. But LiLo is officially back on the big screen for Freakier Friday, and two of her The Parent Trap co-stars came to the World Premiere. And yes, there's pictures.

From what we know about Freakier Friday, it looks like the upcoming comedy is going to bring plenty of nostalgia to millennials like me. That same demographic will likely appreciate that The Parent Trap's Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix attended the sequel's premiere, and there's even a photo of the trio of talent. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Suddenly I'm having a craving for Oreos with peanut butter. '90s kids will likely love seeing this photo, and just how stunning all three of the Parent Trap actresses look. And the fact that this trio formed and maintained a bond all these years later is so heartening. Now let's get them back on screen together!

The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) were both wildly popular and are some of Lohan's most iconic movies. Although now that she's working so much they might have new competition.

While Lohan cameod in the new Mean Girls, Freakier Friday marks the first time she's back on the big screen in a lead role since her professional comeback began. In many ways it feels like that quick role and her Netflix rom-coms have led to this, and the public is definitely rooting for her. Add in the fact that the long-awaited sequel features the endlessly talented Jamie Lee Curtis, and it seems the follow-up to Freaky Friday is poised for success.

The Parent Trap is endlessly re-watchble, which is why this particular reunion is so exciting to see. Walter and Hendrix formed a lifelong friendship, and their characterizations of Chessy and Meredith Blake are truly iconic. Of course, the same can also be said for a young Lohan playing two different roles.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Anticipation for Freakier Friday is definitely building, and I'm eager to see how it performs at the box office and with critics alike. While Lohan has been busy with titles like The Irish Wish, Falling for Christmas, and Our Little Secret, her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis has been on a serious role. She won an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as an Emmy for her role in The Bear. There's a ton of investment in both actress' careers, so pairing them seems like Hollywood alchemy.

Freakier Friday will hit theaters on August 8th as part of the 2025 movie release list. For now, we can re-watch the original on Disney+... again.