Todd Chrisley Sets All Sights On A Pardon, But It Led To A MAGA-Related Incident In Prison

Todd Chrisley remains in prison years after he and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more in 2022. The former reality TV couple subsequently reported to their respective penitentiaries in early 2023. Since then, the spouses have sought to appeal their cases and, more recently, they’ve been eying pardons. Those would have to come from the U.S. President, Donald Trump, who Todd reportedly supports. Now, it would seem that allegiance is what sparked a MAGA-related incident the Chrisley patriarch just experienced.

What Allegedly Happened To Todd Chrisley In Prison, And How Were Politics Involved?

According to a new report, Todd Chrisley made his support of President Trump known while behind bars. He apparently had a Make American Great Again (or MAGA) sticker on a chair in his cell. Chrisley’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, claimed to TMZ that said decal was ripped off the chair by a prison guard. Chrisley allegedly remained silent during the situation so as not to spark any further of retaliation. The ex-USA Network star attributes this situation up to his belief that the guards are biased against him due to his support of Trump.

The 55-year-old real estate investor, who also said fellow inmates have stickers on their chairs, made further accusations against the staff at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He alleged he’s been “shaken down” in various ways, with guards reportedly throwing his books on the ground, searching his clothes and flipping his mattress over. Supposedly, a prison staffer also poured a soft drink on his bed, and Jay Surgent claims these purported acts are due to bad publicity his client has brought to the prison.

Since the father of five began his (since-reduced) 12-year sentence, he and his family members have made claims about the facility he’s in. When he broke his silence from prison, he alleged that he didn’t have access to quality food and that people were photographing him while he slept. His 27-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley, also claimed he had no access to air conditioning, in addition to saying the same for her mother, Julie, at Lexington Medical Center. The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded by noting its accreditations.

What’s Going On When It Comes To Pardons For The Chrisleys?

Amid his legal setbacks, Todd Chrisley is still hopeful that President Trump will pardon him as well as his wife, who’s serving a seven-year sentence. Jay Surgent spoke on that notion when he reached out to TMZ. When explaining while Chrisley feels optimistic, Surgent shared the following remarks:

Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration, because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system.

In addition to the head of the family, Savannah Chrisley has expressed her support for the president. Last year, the social media influencer spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she not only praised Donald Trump but also criticized those she deemed responsible for her parents’ imprisonment. Those sentiments lined up with past comments she’d made, specifically her take on the legal system and government being to blame for Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether President Trump – who was sworn in for his second term in office in January – will initiate pardons for the Chrisleys. It still sounds like, though, that Todd is standing by the belief that it could happen. All the while, FPC is set to be closed down. Time will tell if that unwavering support might cause any other MAGA-related incidents for him while he’s behind bars.