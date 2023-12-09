Todd Chrisley Finally Broke His Silence On Prison And Made Claims About The Food, Being Photographed While He Was Sleeping And More

Much has been said about Todd Chrisley’s stay in federal prison since he reported in January 2023 after being found guilty of bank fraud and more. The comments that have been shared on the topic have come from his children and his lawyers. That’s because Chrisley and his wife, Julie, haven’t been able to speak out themselves due to being behind bars. However, that’s seemingly changed, as Todd finally broke his silence for an exclusive interview. During it, he blasted the facility at which he’s staying, making serious claims about the food and more. One of his allegations even involved someone purportedly taking a photo of him while he was sleeping.

The 54-year-old former Chrisley Knows Best star is currently serving over a decade in prison at Federal Prison Camp, which is located in Pensacola, Florida. Though he hasn’t been able to say his piece since he began his stay, Todd has reportedly been less than pleased with his living conditions. The legally embattled real estate broker opened up about his experiences when was granted an interview with NewsNation . He didn’t hold back when asked about the quality of the food that’s served. In addition, he accused the prison of not feeding its residents appropriately:

It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating… It's out of date by, at minimum, a year. It's a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting… I don't know if they're getting a thousand calories a day. … The only food that I eat is what I make that I buy from commissary. … I’ve been told this by a staff member, one of the ways [the warden] was trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary.

While illustrating that point, the father of five alleged that before this warden arrived, someone could “buy 12 packs of tuna a week, but she supposedly “cut it down to six,” before it went down to three. Staying on the topic of the cuisine, he also claimed there are “squirrels in the storage facility where the food is.” NewsNation reached out to the facility, and officials shot down the declarations, saying that an ample amount of nutritious food is provided to those incarcerated there.

Todd Chrisley has long believed that throughout his legal case, he and Julie (who was sentenced to 7 years in prison) have been singled out due to their celebrity status. During this latest interview, Todd further asserted his belief that he’s not being treated fairly, even saying that there are recordings of staff members saying he “needs to be humbled.” In his words, some have discussed putting him in “diesel therapy” and “shackles” in order to accomplish that purported goal. From there, Todd accused an unnamed individual of taking a photo of him while he was sleeping and said they supposedly did so for monetary gain:

There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection.

Savannah Chrisley – one of Todd’s daughters – has been very vocal about the reported conditions he’s been living with as well as her mother’s. Earlier this year, Savannah alleged that neither of her parents have air conditioning. She also said that her mother has been dealing with snakes in her living space at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center. Family attorney Jay Surgent slammed the facilities as well and claimed that “sex, drugs and cell phones are making their way into these institutions.” After Savannah shared her allegations, the Prison Bureau responded and, while specifics on the locations were not shared at the time, the organization denied the assertions.