Savannah Chrisley Responds After Prison Where Todd Chrisley Is Being Housed Announced It's Shutting Down

While the Chrisley family was once best known for their Chrisley Knows Best reality series on USA, the narrative has changed since stars Todd and Julie's conviction for bank fraud two and a half years ago. There have been plenty of updates on their legal proceedings and even status behind bars, largely thanks to their eldest shared daughter, Savannah. The latest development involves the closure of the Florida prison that has housed Todd, with Savannah sharing her thoughts and "mixed feelings" about it.

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram account and used her Stories to open up about FPC Pensacola closing. As well as establishing that she believes President-elect Trump taking office in January will have a positive effect on her parents' incarceration, she shared:

All right, guys, you know that I have over the past two years exposed so much corruption at FPC Pensacola and, frankly, within the whole Bureau of Prisons. The Bureau of Prisons has come out, called me a liar, but I've got all the documentation to prove what I have to say. And today - well, I've known of this - but today it was just announced that FPC Pensacola will be closing down. That is where my dad is being housed, and it will be closing down within the next six to nine months, from what I'm being told. I have mixed feelings about this, because they're closing it down, and that's their way of not taking accountability. That's their way of not holding these abusers accountable.

Savannah Chrisley didn't go into details in her allegations of being called "a liar" or what kind of "documentation" she has to prove what she claims to have exposed, but she certainly has been vocal about the prison system over the years since Todd and Julie's convictions. In fact, Savannah claimed just last year that her parents were facing retaliation behind bars for how she's spoken out, including Todd being denied access to non-recorded phone calls with his lawyer and Julie enduring "terrible" living conditions.

Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that Savannah Chrisley went on to specifically call out Colette Peters, the Bureau of Prisons director. She said:

It's time for Colette Peters to go. As the director, she has done nothing but foster an atmosphere for abuse. That's all she's done. And as a woman, I am ashamed to say that she is in power. But time will tell. We'll see how things pan out. I'm working with a few senators who really want to hear and see all the evidence that I have, and for that I am eternally grateful.

Again, Savannah Chrisley didn't name names when she cited "a few senators" she's working with or detail "all the evidence" she allegedly has, but she didn't mince words about Colette Peters. Additionally, back in November, she posted about a letter "filled with nothing but facts-exposing the corruption within the Bureau of Prisons." The location tagged in the Instagram post was Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by Donald Trump.

In her recent comments about FPC Pensacola being shut down, Savannah went on:

Just because they're closing down doesn't mean they won't be held accountable. I'm going to make sure of that, and I don't know where my dad's gonna go at this point. Let's hope and pray he comes home.

Per the Associated Press report about FPC Pensacola and other prisons shutting down, the facility that has been housing Todd Chrisley will be demolished due to "significant disrepair" once the approximately 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to different facilities. At the time of writing, it's not known if Todd's sentence will be affected by the closure and relocation.

Todd Chrisley's original prison sentence was for twelve years, while Julie received a sentence for seven years back in 2022. Less than a year later, their sentences were reduced with Todd's being cut by approximately two years while Julie's was shortened by 14 months. More recently, back in September, a resentencing hearing restored Julie's original total. That development came just months after Savannah Chrisley shared her "goal" to have her mom home by Thanksgiving.

As for Savannah missing her father, she opened up about Todd having to spend his anniversary with Julie in a separate prison and got real about him being in jail for another Father's Day. For now, those invested in the Chrisley saga can only wait and see what comes next. It seems like a safe bet that Savannah will continue posting about her parents' situation on social media. If another Chrisley reality show does really happen in the foreseeable future, that could also be a source of information. If you want to revisit the original Chrisley Knows Best, you can find it streaming with a Peacock subscription now.