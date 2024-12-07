Savannah Chrisley Responds After Prison Where Todd Chrisley Is Being Housed Announced It's Shutting Down
There's a development in the Chrisley prison saga.
While the Chrisley family was once best known for their Chrisley Knows Best reality series on USA, the narrative has changed since stars Todd and Julie's conviction for bank fraud two and a half years ago. There have been plenty of updates on their legal proceedings and even status behind bars, largely thanks to their eldest shared daughter, Savannah. The latest development involves the closure of the Florida prison that has housed Todd, with Savannah sharing her thoughts and "mixed feelings" about it.
Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram account and used her Stories to open up about FPC Pensacola closing. As well as establishing that she believes President-elect Trump taking office in January will have a positive effect on her parents' incarceration, she shared:
Savannah Chrisley didn't go into details in her allegations of being called "a liar" or what kind of "documentation" she has to prove what she claims to have exposed, but she certainly has been vocal about the prison system over the years since Todd and Julie's convictions. In fact, Savannah claimed just last year that her parents were facing retaliation behind bars for how she's spoken out, including Todd being denied access to non-recorded phone calls with his lawyer and Julie enduring "terrible" living conditions.
Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that Savannah Chrisley went on to specifically call out Colette Peters, the Bureau of Prisons director. She said:
Again, Savannah Chrisley didn't name names when she cited "a few senators" she's working with or detail "all the evidence" she allegedly has, but she didn't mince words about Colette Peters. Additionally, back in November, she posted about a letter "filled with nothing but facts-exposing the corruption within the Bureau of Prisons." The location tagged in the Instagram post was Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by Donald Trump.
In her recent comments about FPC Pensacola being shut down, Savannah went on:
Per the Associated Press report about FPC Pensacola and other prisons shutting down, the facility that has been housing Todd Chrisley will be demolished due to "significant disrepair" once the approximately 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to different facilities. At the time of writing, it's not known if Todd's sentence will be affected by the closure and relocation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Todd Chrisley's original prison sentence was for twelve years, while Julie received a sentence for seven years back in 2022. Less than a year later, their sentences were reduced with Todd's being cut by approximately two years while Julie's was shortened by 14 months. More recently, back in September, a resentencing hearing restored Julie's original total. That development came just months after Savannah Chrisley shared her "goal" to have her mom home by Thanksgiving.
As for Savannah missing her father, she opened up about Todd having to spend his anniversary with Julie in a separate prison and got real about him being in jail for another Father's Day. For now, those invested in the Chrisley saga can only wait and see what comes next. It seems like a safe bet that Savannah will continue posting about her parents' situation on social media. If another Chrisley reality show does really happen in the foreseeable future, that could also be a source of information. If you want to revisit the original Chrisley Knows Best, you can find it streaming with a Peacock subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).