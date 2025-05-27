Todd And Julie Chrisley Will Be Pardoned By President Trump, And Savannah Chrisley Reacted With An Emotional Video

Up until a few years ago, the Chrisley family was best known for reality TV. Then, parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and more back in 2022. Now, almost three years to the date of that guilty verdict in June 2022, President Donald Trump has declared his intent to pardon both Chrisleys. Daughter Savannah, who has been candid about her parents' incarceration, wasted no time in sharing her emotional reaction.

Todd And Julie Chrisley Pardoned

On Tuesday, May 27, Trump called Savannah Chrisley to inform her that he intends to pardon her parents of their convictions for bank fraud, tax evasion, and obscuring the earnings that were showcased in Chrisley Knows Best. In a video posted on the Team Trump Instagram page, the president told Savannah over the phone:

It's a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We'll try getting it done tomorrow... I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.

According to Alex Little, the Chrisleys' attorney (via The Associated Press), the pardon for the married couple "corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community," claiming that they were "targeted because of their conservative values and high profile."

The pardons follow reports earlier this year that Todd Chrisley was hoping for a pardon from Trump. It remains to be seen what Todd and Julie have to say in response to the news, but a statement hypothetically might not be too far off if the pardon does indeed happen as soon as May 28.

Savannah Chrisley's Thoughts

Savannah Chrisley has been a proponent for her parents' release for years, including sharing hopes just last year that her mother would be home "by Thanksgiving." While that of course didn't happen, she didn't have to wait until even halfway through 2025 before getting the news she's been hoping for. She wasted no time in celebrating the news on social media, posting an emotional video on Instagram saying this:

We are freaking out over here! I have shed so many tears. The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So both my parents are coming home, tonight or tomorrow! I still don't believe it's real. I'm freaking out! The fact that the president called me, I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration, and everyone along the way. All of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home. I am eternally grateful.

Savannah went on to share how they're preparing to welcome their parents home, indicating that a big family reunion is on the way sooner rather than later. That. said, it's hard to do justice to her visible excitement via text. If you want to see all of what she had to say, check out the full video below:

Is this the end of the saga of Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration, as well as Savannah's updates on how the family is doing? Well, the family's new TV project was ordered to series, so the Chrisley clan is at the very least coming back to the small screen. I'd also keep an eye on Savannah's social media pages for the latest, as she's been vocal about her parents' prison terms to followers who she's "eternally grateful" for.