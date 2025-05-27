Todd And Julie Chrisley Will Be Pardoned By President Trump, And Savannah Chrisley Reacted With An Emotional Video
Here's the latest.
Up until a few years ago, the Chrisley family was best known for reality TV. Then, parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and more back in 2022. Now, almost three years to the date of that guilty verdict in June 2022, President Donald Trump has declared his intent to pardon both Chrisleys. Daughter Savannah, who has been candid about her parents' incarceration, wasted no time in sharing her emotional reaction.
Todd And Julie Chrisley Pardoned
On Tuesday, May 27, Trump called Savannah Chrisley to inform her that he intends to pardon her parents of their convictions for bank fraud, tax evasion, and obscuring the earnings that were showcased in Chrisley Knows Best. In a video posted on the Team Trump Instagram page, the president told Savannah over the phone:
According to Alex Little, the Chrisleys' attorney (via The Associated Press), the pardon for the married couple "corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community," claiming that they were "targeted because of their conservative values and high profile."
The pardons follow reports earlier this year that Todd Chrisley was hoping for a pardon from Trump. It remains to be seen what Todd and Julie have to say in response to the news, but a statement hypothetically might not be too far off if the pardon does indeed happen as soon as May 28.
Savannah Chrisley's Thoughts
Savannah Chrisley has been a proponent for her parents' release for years, including sharing hopes just last year that her mother would be home "by Thanksgiving." While that of course didn't happen, she didn't have to wait until even halfway through 2025 before getting the news she's been hoping for. She wasted no time in celebrating the news on social media, posting an emotional video on Instagram saying this:
Savannah went on to share how they're preparing to welcome their parents home, indicating that a big family reunion is on the way sooner rather than later. That. said, it's hard to do justice to her visible excitement via text. If you want to see all of what she had to say, check out the full video below:
A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)
A photo posted by on
Is this the end of the saga of Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration, as well as Savannah's updates on how the family is doing? Well, the family's new TV project was ordered to series, so the Chrisley clan is at the very least coming back to the small screen. I'd also keep an eye on Savannah's social media pages for the latest, as she's been vocal about her parents' prison terms to followers who she's "eternally grateful" for.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.