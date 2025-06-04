Savannah Chrisley On Her Parents Release: 'One Thing I Did Want To Address Was The Accusations That This Pardon Only Happened Because I Bought It Or Slept With Someone’
Todd and Julie Chrisley's oldest child is speaking out.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer in prison as, near the end of May, U.S. President Donald Trump extended pardons to them. In 2022, the Chrisleys were found guilty and convicted for bank fraud, tax evasion and other offenses. Efforts were subsequently made to have their convictions overturned and, later on, the couple began to eye potential pardons. The pair’s oldest daughter, Savannah, spearheaded the attempts to have them released and, now that they are, she’s not only celebrating but also addressing some rumors.
Since her parents reported to their respective prisons in early 2023, Savannah Chrisley has been particularly vocal about her feelings on their verdicts and her belief that their case was mishandled. On the heels of the pardon, Chrisley took to social media to share a video in which she expressed excitement over Julie and Todd’s release. Since then, there’s apparently been gossip about Savannah having paid and/or performed sexual favors to land the pardon. She addressed that during an episode of her Unlocked Podcast:
Savannah Chrisley didn’t mince words and appeared annoyed by the chatter, based on the YouTube video. For two years, she defended her parents and didn’t hold back when discussing her issues with the government following their convictions. Chrisley also made claims about Todd and Julie’s prison conditions, saying their living spaces were unsuitable that her mom was dealing with snakes. (The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded and stated that inmates had adequate living quarters.)
During the podcast episode, Savannah Chrisley went on to share her take on why her folks were successful in receiving a pardon. In her eyes, it’s in great part due to the work that she did to help make it happen:
At this point, those who’ve been following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s situation probably just have one question: what’s next for them? What’s known is that the Chrisleys have a new reality TV show that’s been ordered to series at Lifetime. Upon the official announcement, it was said that the parents’ absence would be a major part of it. However, Savannah said during her podcast that her family has continued filming amid her parents’ returns.
The Chrisleys have received advice on their next steps, though. Presidential “pardon czar” Alice Marie Johnson – who served over two decades in prison – recommended that the couple take a breather and settle back into society as needed. Additionally, Johnson believes Julie and Todd will become criminal justice reform advocates. If that happens, their efforts may mirror those of Savannah, who will likely continue to be adamant about that work being the true reason for her parents’ release.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.