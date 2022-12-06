Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Launched A Podcast With His Ex-Wife, And 3 Episodes Later There's Huge Family Drama
That didn't last long.
Relationships between ex-spouses can certainly vary. Some former partners (like Bruce Willis and Demi Moore) can remain friendly following a divorce, while others may have a bond that’s somewhat more contentious. The former seemed to be true for Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. The two recently teamed up to create a podcast though, after only three episodes, the collaboration took a dramatic turn. The former couple’s son, Jack, weighed in afterwards, and he had some honest thoughts.
In November, Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace marked the debut of their Ex's & Uh-Oh's podcast, which centers on relationships and the ups and downs that come with them. McDermott and Eustace, who were married from 1993 to 2006, seemed to have solid rapport, but Jack McDermott now claims that his mother ultimately caused a rift. In a since-deleted Instagram post (captured by People), Jack declared that he could no longer “stay silent” when it comes to his parents’ relationship and discussed how his mom purported put a “strain on our family dynamic”:
It’s unclear as to what specific “information” was allegedly being shared about the older McDermott and Tori Spelling, who have five children together. It’s possible that it has something to do with their cheating scandal, which reportedly occurred before they divorced their former spouses. The info could also connect to McDermott’s 2013 infidelity controversy or even Spelling’s mental breakdown, which occurred in 2018. Over the years, there have also been reports of Spelling and McDemott not being able to afford certain luxuries.
Jack went on to reference his famous father’s past later in his social media post. Not only that, but he also made an appeal to those who might tune into the podcast moving forward:
Mary Jo Eustace has yet to publicly respond to her son’s critiques, though a source close to her did share some thoughts on the matter with People. Said person theorized that “it's very hurtful for MaryJo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her.” They also made note of her ex-husband’s reported adultery and claimed that “it was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting.” In spite of all of this, the unnamed person claims that Eustace “respects Jack's right to express himself.”
As for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, they’ve had their share of ups and downs this past year. Reports indicated that they were heading for divorce, but McDermott shot down the claim. The role-play-loving couple seem to be on good terms now, and one would assume that McDermott won’t be returning to his ex’s podcast in order to help keep things harmonious.
