'I Think It Became Overwhelming For Her.' Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About Why Megan Fox Left Their Marriage, And It Had To Do With Her Meeting Him At 18

News
By published

That was honest.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the 2013 Golden Globes
(Image credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing fan attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. But it also makes breakups very public, as with former pairs like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who have continued to co-parent in the years since their split. And the latter actor recently reflected on what he thinks went wrong with their marriage.

Long before Megan Fox had a baby with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. It's been years since they broke up, seemingly allowing them both to look back on what happened. Green recently spoke to Us Weekly about that subject, and seems to think their age difference was part of it. As he shared:

It was amazing, but it was so much responsibility, I think she kind of just got to a point in her life where she was like, ‘I missed out on being a kid, like, being an irresponsible kid. I jumped in at just over 18 years old with a guy that had a 2-year-old.' I think it became overwhelming for her. When she realized that, she wanted out quickly, which is then what made it hard for me. I understood it, but it doesn’t make it any less hard.

Talk about perspective. Brian Austin Green was already a parent when he and Fox got together, so their relationship and marriage promptly put her in the adult/stepmother role. And he thinks that was a challenge at a time when Fox was still so young.

Green went into great detail about their relationship during this interview, including the two different times that Fox wanted a divorce. He specifically talked about the second time this happened, and how blindsided he was:

Journey was born. Then we were just kind of back in the wheel … and it seemed like we were in a good place of like, ‘Oh, we’ve been through a lot together. We can do this. There’s no mountain that’s too high to climb. We’ve got this. This is all figured out,’ And then when she came to me again wanting a divorce, I was devastated.

As we know, this divorce did go through, although Fox and Green are still able to parent their children together. The Jennifer's Body actress notably got together with Machine Gun Kelly, although the pair have seemingly had a number of issues in recent years. As for Green, he's been with Dancing With The Stars icon Sharna Burgess for years. He reflected on the path that brought them together, saying:

Sharna is the love of my life. We have an amazing family life, an amazing baby. My life is nothing I ever had expected it would turn out to be. I was a shell of who I am now. … I genuinely believe what I went through is what created who I am now.

As for Fox, she and MGK recently celebrated the arrival of their daughter. The pair were reportedly back together when she got pregnant, but have since broken up again. So just like with Green, it appears that they'll be co-parenting rather than staying together as a romantic couple.

Megan Fox doesn't currently have any upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release list or beyond, but Brian Austin Green has a number of film and TV projects coming down the line. And the former pair continue to show how to successful raise kids despite a divorce.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Opens Up About The Co-Stars She Still Keeps In Touch With

‘He Went Really Blue’: Pierce Brosnan Recalls Robin Williams NSFW Riffing On Set, But It’s His Story About Meeting The Actor For The First Time That’s Hilariously Surreal

I Just Found Out Kylie Jenner Literally Taped Her Feet Into Shoes For The Met Gala, And I Have No Words
See more latest
Most Popular
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
I Just Found Out Kylie Jenner Literally Taped Her Feet Into Shoes For The Met Gala, And I Have No Words
Dardevil (Cox) chokes Muse, who&#039;s strung up behind him.
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He's 'Really Excited' About Season 2 Compared To Past Seasons: 'Almost Like A Chess Game'
From left to right: a side-by-side of David Beckham looking serious and Victoria Beckham talking to the camera in the documentary Beckham.
‘Why Do Famous People Move Out To The Country?’ The Beckhams Have Been Clashing With Neighbors, But Just Landed A Barn-Based Victory
Erika Christensen in Will Trent.
Will Trent Delivered A Huge Twist With Its New Cast Member, And Erika Christensen Explained Why Filming That Was The 'Biggest, Scariest Day'
Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Yelena and U.S. Agent in an elevator in Thunderbolts*
I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs appears in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
An Ex-Porn Star Claimed He Was Diddy’s ‘Sex Slave,’ And There’s Now New Evidence That Directly Links Him To The Rapper
Danny Reagan pointing on Blue Bloods Season 13
Donnie Wahlberg’s Latest Comments About His Blue Bloods Spinoff Make Me More Optimistic The Reagan Family Dinners Will Continue
Phil Keoghan holding a pizza box and introducing the pizza challenge in Italy in Season 37 of The Amazing Race.
A Lot Of Amazing Race Fans Were Happy About Last Week’s Twist, But I Feel Differently
Debuting in 1995, the “Partners Statue” is a sculpture of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse located in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)
A New Disney Theme Park Is Coming, But There's A Catch
Bonnie Wright in Harry Potter 7
Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Opens Up About The Co-Stars She Still Keeps In Touch With