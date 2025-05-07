'I Think It Became Overwhelming For Her.' Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About Why Megan Fox Left Their Marriage, And It Had To Do With Her Meeting Him At 18
That was honest.
Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing fan attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. But it also makes breakups very public, as with former pairs like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who have continued to co-parent in the years since their split. And the latter actor recently reflected on what he thinks went wrong with their marriage.
Long before Megan Fox had a baby with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. It's been years since they broke up, seemingly allowing them both to look back on what happened. Green recently spoke to Us Weekly about that subject, and seems to think their age difference was part of it. As he shared:
Talk about perspective. Brian Austin Green was already a parent when he and Fox got together, so their relationship and marriage promptly put her in the adult/stepmother role. And he thinks that was a challenge at a time when Fox was still so young.
Green went into great detail about their relationship during this interview, including the two different times that Fox wanted a divorce. He specifically talked about the second time this happened, and how blindsided he was:
Journey was born. Then we were just kind of back in the wheel … and it seemed like we were in a good place of like, ‘Oh, we’ve been through a lot together. We can do this. There’s no mountain that’s too high to climb. We’ve got this. This is all figured out,’ And then when she came to me again wanting a divorce, I was devastated.
As we know, this divorce did go through, although Fox and Green are still able to parent their children together. The Jennifer's Body actress notably got together with Machine Gun Kelly, although the pair have seemingly had a number of issues in recent years. As for Green, he's been with Dancing With The Stars icon Sharna Burgess for years. He reflected on the path that brought them together, saying:
As for Fox, she and MGK recently celebrated the arrival of their daughter. The pair were reportedly back together when she got pregnant, but have since broken up again. So just like with Green, it appears that they'll be co-parenting rather than staying together as a romantic couple.
Megan Fox doesn't currently have any upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release list or beyond, but Brian Austin Green has a number of film and TV projects coming down the line. And the former pair continue to show how to successful raise kids despite a divorce.
