Trading Spaces’ Sabrina Soto Is Engaged, See Her Photos

Getting engaged over the holidays has been a thing as marriage became a societal norm. But social media took the engagement announcement to the next level. Every couple wants to celebrate their impending marriage with their family and friends (as well as the world). Trading Spaces’ Sabrina Soto was the latest person to become part of the new tradition. Soto went full stop in sharing her special moment. Of course, there were photos of the heartwarming moment.

The HGTV alum took Instagram to share this life-changing moment. Sabrina Soto couldn’t help but get excited about taking the next phase of her life. Soto not only shared the sparkler but showed off her happy husband-to-be Dean Sheremet. Check out the joy and happiness Soto felt after accepting her fiancée’s proposal.

The Trading Spaces designer seemed to cherish the intimate occasion as she captioned the photos, which she confirmed with an “absolutely.” The couple was filled with joy as they cozied up on the beach. Sabrina Soto relished her new status as she responded to the shower of congratulations from her followers and other friends.

Hopefully, the Ty Breaker star will find peace and happiness in her upcoming union with Sheremet. Getting married and making it as a couple during the pandemic was an accomplishment. Now, their engagement seemed to be the cherry on top. Dean Sheremet couldn’t hold back his excitement either as he reposted Soto’s images. Of course, this intimate occasion came out of nowhere for some fans.

Soto and Sheremet just became Instagram official in July 2020. It was unclear how long the couple had been dating before getting engaged. Before her engagement to Dean Sheremet, Sabrina Soto and her long-term boyfriend Steve Grevemberg announced their breakup in 2020. The television personality and her ex share a 6-year-old daughter.

She and her new fiancée are on a course to blend their families. The celebrity chef also has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship. Dean Sheremet’s marriage to Soto will be number three for him after being married to The Masked Singer’s LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2010 and photographer Sarah Silver from 2011 to 2016. Both stars seemed ready to take the next step in life.

The Get It Sold star appeared to be in a better place now with her newly minted fiancée. Love isn’t just a one-size-fits-all experience as some couples just know easier than others. Sharing that moment showed how much Soto and Sheremet have grown as a couple since going public. Currently, there’s been no talk of wedding plans from either Sabrina Soto or Dean Sheremet as more celebs take a trip down the aisle.

Hopefully, their joy expands into the new year as they continue to celebrate this new phase in their relationship despite their busy schedules. Here’s to a happy union between the Trading Spaces alum and her fiancée.