I Had No Idea There Was A Trick To Working With Muppets, But Seth Meyers Revealed The Advice He Got Working With Kermit On SNL

When working on sets, whether it be for film or tv, one might encounter a puppet as their co-star. On paper you might not even think that there are different ways to approach the situation, because acting is acting no matter who the scene partner is. However, former SNL sketch star and head writer Seth Meyers has some pointers to share from when his co-star was the incomparable Kermit the Frog.

In a clip on Instagram from his interview with actor and comedian Brett Goldstein on his late night talk show, Seth Meyers talked about Goldstein's appearance on Sesame Street, with Goldstein going so far to as to call it “the best day of my life”. Shortly after, Meyers shared his own experience working with Kermit during his time on SNL. He was given some advice on how to work with the puppet, as Meyers said:

And they say, ‘Just remember look at Kermit, don’t look at the puppeteer.’ And you’re like ‘That’s gonna be hard, because, like, I know where the voice-’ and within like 30 seconds you’re like ‘hey bud.’ You lock eyes and just – ‘You’re the only thing here that I care about.’

Actors in the past have shared their experiences working with iconic puppet characters. Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor, sharing his time with Yoda, claimed it to be a little unsettling when the cameras stopped rolling and the puppet lost its life. There are also the new challenges that come with using more practical effects like puppets, like the voice. Shows like Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance faced regarding the puppets and their voices having different actors than the puppeteers themselves.

Even the big frog Kermit himself, has had to have a few vocal changes over the years. For a few moments of pure fun, though, check out the clip of Seth Meyers and Brett Goldstein:

The world of practical effects feels like a mystery sometimes, but it is interesting to see that the best advice is to just look puppets in the eyes. I guess eyes really are the window to the soul, puppet or otherwise. It’s kind of funny in a way, seeing as both Meyers and Goldstein stated that once they looked into the puppets eyes they were, for lack of better words, lovestruck.

If you want to catch the full talk with Goldstein, you can see Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights on NBC and/or Peacock, and you can catch Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso and Shrinking on Apple+.