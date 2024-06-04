Trina McGee’s Pregnancy At 54 Is Big News, But Did You Know She Was Once Six Months Pregnant While Filming Boy Meets World?

The Boy Meets World cast has moved on with their professional and personal lives since the show finished its seven-season run on ABC in 2000. Every now and then though, the actors reveal interesting tidbits about their time on the young adult sitcom in addition to sharing updates on their lives. Trina McGee-Davis, who played the role of Angela Moore during the final three seasons, has shared such details. Most recently, the 54-year-old actress revealed that she’s pregnant with another child. That’s definitely big news, but what you may find even more intriguing is that, at one point, McGee was six months pregnant while on the show.

How Did Trina McGee-Davis Confirm Her Pregnancy?

A mother of three already, the actress took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her fourth child. Her post simply included a video with a message that formally confirmed her expectancy. Playing over the clip was a snippet of the hit song “Baby Love” from The Supremes. Her official message on the matter read as follows:

At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.

She also confirmed in her caption that she was planning to “sign off social media for a bit” and thanked fans for their support. Many took to the comment section to extend congratulations to her. They did the same in another recent post of hers, which was taken from her trip to Belize. In the snapshot, the Friday After Next alum’s baby bump was clearly visible, much to the delight of her social media followers. Check it out:

Major congratulations are definitely in order, and she seems excited about her latest child’s arrival. And, based on that vacation post, she already seems to be going in on her baby bump journey. It’s sweet news but, still, as this development comes to the surface, I can’t help but think about the time she was pregnant while filming one of the greatest TGIF comedies.

At What Point During Boy Meets World’s Production Was The Star Expecting A Baby?

Trina McGee-Davis revealed this interesting behind-the-scenes fact in a TikTok video she shared back in 2022. In the brief clip, the actress appears on screen and, under her is the caption, “that time I played a teenager, but in reality, I was [six] months pregnant.” The video then transitions to a still of McGee-Davis in character as Angela in Boy Meets World. Said image is from the Season 5 episode “And Then There Was Shawn.” Take a look:

In hindsight, it’s honestly wild to think that the star was expecting at the time, especially amid the taping of that episode. The installment – which played on tropes from various slasher films – required a bit more physical activity from the stars. In some cases, they were rushing around the corridors of the fictional John Adams High School to evade a killer. Kudos to the actress as well as the costume designers for ensuring that the baby bump was hidden.

One could definitely argue that Trina McGee-Davis’ time on the show was “complex.” From the jump, the producers went through a lot of hurdles to cast her as Angela. Later on, not only was she older than her Boy Meets World co-stars, but she was also the only person of color in the main cast. In recent years, she’s been open about “disrespectful” incidents she experienced, at least one of which was tied to her race. All in all though, she continues to embrace her role as a series alum and has since made amends with some of her former colleagues.

One would hope that her former co-stars will wish her well with this latest pregnancy as plenty of fans have already. Here’s wishing her all the best as she prepares for the arrival of her latest baby.

You can revisit Trina McGee-Davis’ performance as Angela on Boy Meets World by streaming the entire series with a Disney+ subscription.