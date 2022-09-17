Boy Meets World’s Trina McGee Gets Candid About Decision To Reveal 'Disrespectful' Incidents She Experienced On The Set

In recent years, Trina McGee has been open about her experiences during her three-season run on Boy Meets World. She, more specifically, wasn't afraid to call out an instance of racism that she experienced on the set. But her recent revelation about a note she received on a scene were particularly disheartening. After the story began making the rounds, McGee got candid about her initial decision to reveal the "disrespectful" incidents she experienced on the set.

In terms of her latest statements, the sitcom vet delved more into the heavy subject while catching up with her Boy Meets World castmates on the Pod Meets World podcast. She broke down the difference between predominately white and predominately Black sitcoms and how she navigates them as a Black actress. After guest-starring on popular '90s Black sitcoms, McGee mentioned having to turn down her “Black-meter” on the ABC sitcom. The actress spoke about the time when her "meter" went up during a scene, leading to creator Michael Jacobs telling her to “turn down the Telma Hopkins.”

Black Enterprise caught up with Trina McGee to get her to take on this most recent revelation. The 53-year-old actress reflected on the attention her comments have garnered and explained how it feels to be opening up now:

When news outlets say I experienced racism on the set, it gives a broad ongoing tormented vision. I experienced a racial comment that was handled… When I tweeted other disrespectful incidents, I was happy to have it off my chest and was prompted to do so when I saw the people involved making money in the afterlife of the show and not including me in the monies being dispersed. It felt great to be free of it. I knew I had brought a new audience and helped prolong the length of the run of the show and wanted in on the rewards of that work.

The racial incident she's referring to is likely the "Aunt Jemima" comment she received while working on set. It seems the Boy Meets World alum just wanted to be acknowledged for her contributions to the beloved show, which is, in all honesty, understandable. Angela Moore brought in a new audience at a time when the show was on the cancelation bubble around Season 5, according to Trina McGee. So speaking her truth was important to resolving her issues with the sitcom, and that includes the messed-up reason Angela wasn't part of the series finale.

Later in the same interview, she also provided a response to the coverage of the Michael Jacobs' Telma Hopkins comment. Trina McGee was upset over the quote being used for clickbait, especially since the TV and film actress has faced plenty of Black female stereotypes while seeking out roles over the years:

First off, what he said was to ‘turn down Telma Hopkins’. The media chose ‘Blackness’ as their bait bite. I’ve been navigating the meter of stereotypical ‘sassy black girl’ for a long time before the show, in the business. I know what kind of human being I am, but nobody Black in America has grown up without the filters of how we are perceived in the world.

Just to note, Telma Hopkins has been an entertainment staple since the 1970s, thanks to her work with Tony Orlando and Dawn and her roles on sitcoms, like Family Matters and Half and Half. Such a remark is honestly uncalled for. And as Trina McGee pointed out, the statement plays into how Hollywood views Black actresses, a topic that many stars have discussed. Oscar winner Viola Davis dealt with Hollywood beauty standards, and King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis has been fighting for equal pay.

Trina McGee's appearance on the rewatch podcast allowed her the opportunity to spill more about her time on the series, such as her first impression of her Boy Meets World co-stars upon joining Season 5. Though what she experienced on the set is unfortunate, it's at least good to hear that it's been cathartic for her to reveal all of this now.

Stories like these can be heard weekly on Pod Meets World, as Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle rewatch Boy Meets World. Also, very episode of the classic sitcom is available to stream using a Disney+ subscription.