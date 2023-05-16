Tucker Carlson Is Apparently Starting A TV Show On Twitter Soon, As Rumors Swirl About Why He Was Actually Fired

Viewers of cable news have kept their eye on Fox News since the network fired longtime anchor Tucker Carlson in April. Many questions remain about why he was let go, and there’s a lot of interest in what the popular media personality will do next. It was announced recently that Twitter might be Carlson’s landing spot — despite a non-compete clause in his Fox News contract — and that show could be coming pretty soon. Meanwhile, information continues to come out regarding Fox News’ settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and how that might have played into Carlson’s dismissal.

Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Set To Launch Soon

Despite still being under contract with Fox News through January 2025, Tucker Carlson is set to launch a new show on Twitter — where he boasts 7.5 million followers — and that could be premiering within the month, Variety reports. While other networks like Newsmax were apparently ready to offer Carlson a lot more than money , the longtime anchor is reportedly working quickly to get his Twitter show up and running. He’s set to broadcast from the full production studio he has at his home in Maine.

Tucker Carlson’s legal team accused Fox News of fraud earlier this month, and amongst attorney Bryan Freedman’s assertions is that Carlson’s contract was breached when his client was pulled off the air, invalidating the non-compete clause. Should Fox News try to prevent his Twitter show from launching, the journalist is reportedly ready for a legal battle and to “watch the network implode attempting to challenge free speech,” a source told Variety.

More Rumors Swirling About Why Tucker Carlson Was Fired

Fox News has not given a reason for its decision to part ways with one of cable news’ most popular pundits, but it’s thought by many that a trove of redacted texts that surfaced ahead of the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems may have played a part. Variety now reports that a Fox Corp. board member told Tucker Carlson on the phone April 26 that his dismissal was part of the settlement, and that it was a verbal agreement with no written record of in the court documents.

A source told Variety the move was made against Tucker Carlson, despite the smaller role he played in the Dominion suit, in an effort to hurt Fox News’ ratings . The insider said:

That condition was intended to hurt Fox, and Tucker is just collateral damage. Dominion wanted to punish Fox, and it’s working.

However, both Dominion and Fox Corp. strongly denied that Tucker Carlson’s ousting was a demand of the voting systems company, with Dominion releasing a statement to say:

As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing. Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.