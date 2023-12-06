TV Legend Norman Lear Is Dead At 101

The world of television and film has been blessed with so many great writers, but few have been credited with changing the landscape of entertainment the way that Norman Lear absolutely did. The creator of All in the Family and numerous other shows influenced the medium forever. It has become hard to imagine living in a world without Norman Lear in it, but now we do. At the ripe old age of 101 Norman Lear has passed away.

Variety reports that Lear died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. A private ceremony for immediate family is planned. He is survived by his wife, Lyn Davis, six children, and four grandchildren.

Lear's greatest accomplishment as a writer will always be seen as All in the Family. The series starred Carol O'Connor as conservative family man Archie Bunker battling with the changing world around him. The show was a massive hit sitcom that won numerous Emmy awards and created multiple spinoffs including The Jeffersons and Maude, which became hits of their own. Lear's shows tended to break barriers, dealing with topics including rape and abortion that had not been seen on network sitcoms previously.

The political conversations in Lear's work came from strong opinions of his own. When Lear turned 101 in July the Writer's Guild was on strike, and Lear posted a statement in support of the union's efforts.

After just watching a group of writers and actors on both coasts wish me a happy birthday, I can’t help but think back to my very first WGA strike in 1960. It was a different America then and has me reflecting on all of the Americas I’ve known for 101 years. pic.twitter.com/Pr478QFYeOJuly 27, 2023 See more

While primarily known as a writer for TV, Lear also left his mark on the movie industry. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay for Divorce American Style in 1968. He also produced Fried Green Tomatoes and The Princess Bride, films directed by Rob Reiner, who had previously co-starred in All in the Family.

It's incredible when you think about everything Norman Lear saw and did in his 101 years on earth. He was born in 1922. He lived through the Great Depression. He fought in World War II. When he entered the entertainment industry he worked with the likes of Martin and Lewis, Danny Kaye, and Henry Fonda, all before becoming the pioneering TV writer he is known as.

Norman Lear's last official credit writing, save a TV special about his own work, came on Chappelle's Show where he's credited on 33 episodes of the sketch comedy series. However, Lear's name has continued to be attached to television series over the years, as many of his creations, most recently One Day at a Time, have seen reboots, revivals, and additional spinoffs. New versions of Good Times, a co-production with Seth Macfarlane, Mary Hartman, are currently in development. A series based on Friend Green Tomatoes was planned at one point, though it seems the show ultimately fell apart. It's a testament to Lear's impact on the industry. We will continue to see his name even after he's gone.

Several of Lear's classic series are available for free through various streaming platforms. While so many of the shows are decades old, the comedy, and the topics, still hold up today, something that people will continue to discover for years to come. There will never be another like Norman Lear.