Vanessa Bryant Shared Birthday Message For Kobe Bryant's 45th, And Khloé Kardashian And More Have Reacted

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over three years since the death of Kobe Bryant . The beloved NBA veteran was tragically killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers. While the lauded athlete may be gone, he’s certainly far from forgotten. Fans continue to speak of his dominance on the court as well as his exploits off it. No one, though, has arguably honored him more than his wife, Vanessa Bryant . She’s shared more than a few sweet tributes to her hubby over the past several years and just dropped a birthday message on what would’ve been his 45th. And said post received responses from Khloé Kardashian , Jeanie Buss and more.

Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram to share some heartwarming sentiments about the late Kobe Bryant . She shared a number of photos taken throughout the years, with each one arguably being sweeter than the last. As nice as the pics are though, it’s her brief caption that really serves as the icing on the metaphorical birthday cake:

Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️

To be honest, crying is only natural whenever one sees one of Mrs. Bryant’s tender salutes to her hubby. Many of the fans who replied in the comments seemed to be in their feelings as well. Among them were also a host of celebrities who provided some incredibly thoughtful responses. One of the folks who commented was her longtime friend, Khloé Kardashian, who was once married to former Lakers player Lamar Odom. The reality TV veteran’s message is filled with emojis, which say just as much as any words ever could:

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

The Kardashians star’s mother, Kris Jenner, also responded with a plethora of heart emojis. Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Jeanie Buss responded as well, sharing a lovely message that sums up the Bryants’ relationship:

A timeless and inspiring love story ❤️❤️❤️❤️

The aforementioned celebrities were just the tip of the iceberg as a host of others, including Zoe Saldaña, Mario Lopez and La La Anthony. You can their reactions and more in the listing down below:

Your love is blessed. - Zoe Saldaña

❤️❤️❤️ - Mario Lopez

- Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ - La La Anthony

❤️ - Caron Butler

- ❤️ - Swin Cash

♾️ - Los Angeles Lakers

Celebrities have shown a considerable amount of kindness to Vanessa Bryant, her kids and the extended family. Last summer, Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson honored Kobe and Gigi while making a speech at the ESPYs. (Vanessa responded, calling the athlete a “class act.”) And just earlier this month, Taylor Swift gave her “22” hat to Natalia Bryant – Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest child – during the Los Angeles leg of her Eras Tour. One of the most sentimental acts of kindness this fan has heard, though, is Shaq’s check-in with Kobe’s parents on the first anniversary of his death.

It’s very clear that the Bryant family still has plenty of people in its corner. Like myself, people will surely never forget the “Black Mamba” and his contributions not just to the game of basketball but to society as a whole. Here’s wishing the hall of famer a happy heavenly birthday.