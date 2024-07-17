Vanessa Bryant’s Comment About Kobe Bryant’s Dad’s Death Was Bittersweet And Poignant

Several years ago, the world lost a sports icon in Kobe Bryant, who tragically died at the age of 41 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Giana, and seven others. The late NBA star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has since honored her husband and daughter, paying tribute to them on numerous occasions (That includes their birthdays and the Kobe statue unveiling earlier this year.) Unfortunately, the Bryant family just recently experienced yet another major loss, as Joe Bryant has died. After the news was made public, Vanessa commented on her father-in-law’s death with a bittersweet and poignant statement.

Those who are aware of Kobe Bryant’s personal life may know that the late athlete had complex relationships with his parents, especially his father. By extension, Vanessa apparently didn’t have much contact with her in-laws, either. Despite that, the message that she shared in Joe’s honor on her Instagram stories conveys a sense of warmth and a slight tinge of regret:

Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law's passing. We hoped things would've been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much.

Many would likely agree with the assertion that it’s not always easy to say goodbye to a family member, especially one with which a person had an estranged relationship. Considering that in the context of the Bryant family, it’s sweet to see that Vanessa took the time to memorialize Joe by way of that statement.

Joe Bryant, a Philadelphia native, was a highly regarded basketball player in his youth. Given the nickname “Jellybean,” the small/power forward was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He’d ultimately play eight years in the league before shifting to international teams. Later on, Bryant became a coach, with one of his most notable coaching stints being at his alma mater, La Salle University.

Kobe Bryant was partially inspired to pick up the game of b-ball due to watching his father play. Of course, eventually Kobe himself was drafted into the league and, by the end of his career, he was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. (Some have even compared him to Michael Jordan .) As Distractify explains though, Kobe came into conflict with Joe around the time that he met and married Vanessa in 2001. Reports alleged that the elder Bryant took issue with his son marrying someone who wasn’t Black. While Kobe eventually reconciled with his dad and mom, Pamela, after the birth of his first child, he took legal action against them in 2013 after they reportedly sold memorabilia that bore his likeness.

It’s unclear as to just how close the Bryants were at the time of Kobe’s passing, and both Joe and Pamela mostly remained out of the limelight amid their son’s final years. When the former LA Laker died, many sent their condolences to the couple as well. Kobe’s former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, also called the Bryants on the first anniversary of his death to see how they were doing.

While some might wish that there was no kind of strife within the famous family to begin with, Vanessa Bryant’s statement is an indication that there’s still a level of love and respect. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and friends of Joe Bryant during this time.