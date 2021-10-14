Vanessa Lachey And The Fans React After CBS Picks Up NCIS: Hawai'i And More For Full Seasons
NCIS: Hawai'i is making waves.
Though NCIS: Hawai’i got off to a somewhat rocky start with fans shortly after its debut on CBS, it seems like it's surfing the waves just fine now. The network recently announced that the newest member of the NCIS family has earned a full-season order alongside fellow newbie FBI: International. In light of this announcement, Vanessa Lachey, and her fans, are reacting to the news in a major way.
The actress, who is the first female lead of an NCIS series, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She posted a heartfelt video in which she thanked the crew that makes the show possible as well as her fellow castmates. She also went on to thank the fans and, based on the video, the star seems more than ecstatic to be filming more episodes of the freshman series:
In the comments, fans came out in full force to congratulate the actress and send her well wishes as filming continues. In the video, she really seemed to make it a point to thank all the hardworking crew on NCIS: Hawai’i, and one fan appeared to be very grateful for the kind words:
NCIS: Hawai’i is the fourth series in the long-running franchise, following Los Angeles and New Orleans, which wrapped up its seven-season run back in May. There's surely a lot of pressure that comes with introducing new faces to such an iconic franchise. However, one fan enthusiastically noted that Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant and her team make great additions:
NCIS: Hawai’i airs immediately after the flagship series and seems to be doing pretty well when it comes to the ratings. Based on the replies to Vanessa Lachey's post, it would seem that people do indeed enjoy the fact that they can watch both shows back to back each week:
You have to love just how excited Vanessa Lachey is over the news, but what's even sweeter is how much support she and the show are receiving. Check out her full Instagram video down below:
The future certainly looks bright for both the NCIS and FBI shows, and both season orders are definitely well deserved. Don’t miss NCIS: Hawai’i on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET and FBI: International on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
