Vanessa Lachey And The Fans React After CBS Picks Up NCIS: Hawai'i And More For Full Seasons

Though NCIS: Hawai’i got off to a somewhat rocky start with fans shortly after its debut on CBS, it seems like it's surfing the waves just fine now. The network recently announced that the newest member of the NCIS family has earned a full-season order alongside fellow newbie FBI: International. In light of this announcement, Vanessa Lachey, and her fans, are reacting to the news in a major way.

The actress, who is the first female lead of an NCIS series, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She posted a heartfelt video in which she thanked the crew that makes the show possible as well as her fellow castmates. She also went on to thank the fans and, based on the video, the star seems more than ecstatic to be filming more episodes of the freshman series:

WE DID IT! A full Season pick up for @ncishawaiicbs! I wish I could hug every single person who worked their ass off to make this happen! We have an incredible team and a local crew who grounds us EVERYDAY! And the Best Studio & Network @cbstv @cbstvstudios who believes in what we are doing! I Love You ALL!

In the comments, fans came out in full force to congratulate the actress and send her well wishes as filming continues. In the video, she really seemed to make it a point to thank all the hardworking crew on NCIS: Hawai’i, and one fan appeared to be very grateful for the kind words:

It's very nice and thoughtful of you to remember to thank everyone behind the scenes for all their work. You're a class act. And beautiful too!!

NCIS: Hawai’i is the fourth series in the long-running franchise, following Los Angeles and New Orleans, which wrapped up its seven-season run back in May. There's surely a lot of pressure that comes with introducing new faces to such an iconic franchise. However, one fan enthusiastically noted that Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant and her team make great additions:

Congratulations!! No Surprise there!! Keep on killin it!! You all are an AMAZING add to the NCIS Family.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs immediately after the flagship series and seems to be doing pretty well when it comes to the ratings. Based on the replies to Vanessa Lachey's post, it would seem that people do indeed enjoy the fact that they can watch both shows back to back each week:

Congrats to you & your crew!! The show is amazing & I look forward to watching every week!! Love the show, love you!! Yay for a full season of # NCIS HAWAII.

You have to love just how excited Vanessa Lachey is over the news, but what's even sweeter is how much support she and the show are receiving. Check out her full Instagram video down below:

A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) A photo posted by on

The future certainly looks bright for both the NCIS and FBI shows, and both season orders are definitely well deserved. Don’t miss NCIS: Hawai’i on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET and FBI: International on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.