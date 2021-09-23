Why NCIS: New Orleans And CBS Fans Are Slamming NCIS: Hawai'i After The Premiere
NCIS: Hawai’i finally premiered on CBS and although the series showed some promise, apparently it didn’t fare too well with some fans. Following the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans, people are taking the CBS decision to heart and going out of their way to slam the newest iteration in the franchise... and its cast.
Plenty of fans are taking to the NCIS: Hawai’i posts on social media, including Facebook, to share their feelings about the new series. Many fans are not liking the casting choices by the network, feeling they have “no chemistry,” while others simply want to see all the action and not romance (with some even touching on the fact the show features an LGBTQ romance). One fan greatly disapproved of the casting choices and did not particularly like the fact the tropical setting and new actors were chosen over NCIS: NOLA. Or as they put it:
The series is definitely not getting the type of love other NCIS shows have gotten, at least so far. One fan put in their two cents regarding what the show has to improve. Boy, did they list some strong suggestions:
Although Vanessa Lachey's casting earned a lot of interest in the show ahead of its premiere, clearly not everyone was happy. One fan just felt like the show isn't cutting it compared to what's been available on CBS in the past, though.
Which brings us to the other spinoff and CBS fans. Over on Twitter, a chunk of fans are just missing their favorite characters from New Orleans and Hawaii Five-O and would rather have those shows than the new ones.
It’s not just NCIS: NOLA fans that are bringing the heat. Again, fans of Hawaii Five-O were quick to give their thoughts and it’s not at all good, as one fan pointed out:
Since this is only the first episode that had aired, maybe the series just needs to find its footing before it can really take off? It's pretty common for pilots of TV shows to not be the very best episode of a given series. Perhaps fans will give it another chance? After all, maybe if it sticks around, some fan favorites from other shows in the franchise (and who knows, maybe even Five-0) might get the chance to make a guest appearance. Though hopefully the show will get better for its own sake, as well.
You can catch new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out our 2021 fall TV schedule to find out all the upcoming premieres!
