Vanna White’s In Wheel Of Fortune Contract Talks, But Some Fans Know Who They’d Like To Take Over When She Retires

Following the news that Pat Sajak would be retiring from Wheel of Fortune , there have been a lot of questions about what Vanna White is going to do next. As the long-time co-host works out her contract and her future with the legendary game show, fans have been thinking about who could take her place if she retires. So, after an Instagram post from Sajak’s daughter Maggie, some think they’ve found a good person to take over for the long-time letter-turner.

As many moviegoers posted their Barbenheimer looks online after seeing Barbie and Oppenheimer in theaters, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram to share her take on the trend. In one shot she’s wearing an all-black outfit in front of a black curtain, and then it cuts to her wearing a bright pink gown while she moves the curtain to reveal a neon pink background. The transition is giving Vanna White vibes, but you should check it out for yourself:

Many took to the comments of Maggie Sajak’s post about Barbenheimer, noting how she’s giving big Vanna White energy. For example, one person wrote:

You should be taking over Vanna White’s job when Vanna White is ready to retire. daileybrian76

The comments didn’t end there either, and I see why. I assume many took note of Maggie Sajak’s movement of the curtain and how it kind of looked like White changing the letters on Wheel of Fortune as they posted:

Will you take over Vanna Whites spot on the wheel once she retires? -nana_d_gg

You are no barbie , you are woman like Vania white -jamesa.20

Please take over for Vanna😍 -langsphills

This comes in the midst of Vanna White negotiating her contract with Sony. Reportedly they are not on the same page, and the Wheel of Fortune co-host has lawyered up as the situation continues. The primary point of contention appears to be around her salary, as she reportedly hasn’t received a raise in 18 years. Compared to Pat Sajak , who reportedly made $15 million, White apparently made five times less with a reported salary of $3 million a year.

Sources alleged that in these negotiations, Vanna White is asking for equal pay to Pat Sajak, and said she could be requesting more too.

As these negotiations continue, the question has become: Who will join Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune when he takes over? Will it be Vanna White, returning to her role as the letter-turner? Or will it be someone totally new? If White were to leave, it feels like Maggie Sajak would be a natural fit for the role. She’s currently the social correspondent for the game show, so this feels like it would be a fitting step up for her. However, it’s also completely possible that the current co-host will come to an agreement with Sony and stay on the show.