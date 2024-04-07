How A Viral Clips Of Ariana Grande And More Actually Spurred Filmmakers To Create Bombshell Nickelodeon Doc Quiet On Set

Following the premiere of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, many continue to discuss and disseminate the stories that former Nickelodeon stars shared about their time working at the network years ago. The bombshell docuseries, all the while, has also garnered acclaim from critics and general audiences alike. Given the subject matter, many may be curious as to what exactly spurred the minds behind the production to create it. Well, we have some clarification on that front, as the filmmakers explained how some viral clips of Ariana Grande and more motivated them to move forward.

Over the years, rumors have swirled around the ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider and the workplace that was cultivated while he was at the network. Quiet on Set directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz apparently became curious about this period in the illustrious kid-centric network’s history. Interestingly though, what seemed to grab their attention were a number of clips that had circulated on social media. As Robertson pointed out, they originated from the sets of shows that Schneider created and featured some of the brand’s most notable alums:

Emma and I had noticed…compilations of clips that were made on sets that Dan Schneider presided over, and these compilations were making their way around social media. They included clips of material that is arguably sexual in nature. Ariana Grande laying off the side of the bed dousing her chest and her neck and her face with water. Ariana Grande squeezing a potato. Jamie Lynn Spears receiving a squirt of a viscous liquid on her face in a manner that’s arguably evocative of pornography. Of course, these are now grown women, but at the time they were young teenagers. There was this swirl of questions online.

After becoming aware of the footage, the duo of filmmakers had plenty of questions, as they explained while talking to Deadline . However, there was something else that they needed to consider as they began to proceed from a creative standpoint. They had to cross-examine themselves and consider what they actually remember from watching classic children’s TV shows. Mary Robertson further explained:

Did I grow up watching this sexually charged content, and I was unaware of it at the time? How much of this type of content was out there that I didn’t absorb? How was this possibly made? How many adults were on set? Who was in charge? And if this arguably sexual content was being created on sets featuring child actors, for children to absorb, what else was possibly happening? What could this portend or signal about what was really happening behind the scenes?

Today, both Ariana Grande and Jamie Lynn Spears remain two of the most recognizable figures from Nick's early-2000s era, which was largely shepherded by Dan Schneider. While Spears played the eponymous role on Zoey 101 for four seasons, Grande portrayed Cat Valentine on Victorious as well as its spinoff, Sam & Cat. As of this writing, neither have spoken out about the docuseries (which is available to stream with a Max subscription ). However, many of their contemporaries have and even participated in the production.

More on Quiet on Set (Image credit: The View) 'They Ambushed Me': Marc Summers Says Quiet On Set Quotes About Nickelodeon Happened Before He Walked Out Of The Interview

Quiet on Set features interviews with several former child stars, such as Giovonnie Samuels and Leon Frierson. Another fellow All That alum, Bryan Hearne, has spoken out about young Black actors being put in stereotypical and demeaning situations . Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas also shared her experiences and later blasted Dan Schneider’s apology after the producer reacted to the show himself. Additionally, Drake & Josh alum Drake Bell revealed he was sexually abused by Brian Peck, a former dialogue coach who was convicted of two counts of counts of lewd conduct with a minor. Bell divulged during the doc that he was the youth at the center of Peck’s court case. Since these anecdotes have come out, other former child stars have expressed support for those who are opening up about their stories.

Mary Robertson went on to tell Deadline that she’s aware of the continued reactions from veteran actors and others. As she put it, both she and Emma Schwartz are “moved that the film has started a conversation or perhaps launched 1,000 conversations.” It’s admittedly interesting to think that this all began with clips of Ariana Grande, Jamie Lynn Spears and others. At present, Robertson and Schwartz are preparing for the debut of the show’s fifth episode, which includes new interviews.

The latest episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV airs tonight, Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule . It’ll also be available to stream on Max at the same time.