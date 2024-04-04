'They Ambushed Me': Marc Summers Says Quiet On Set Quotes About Nickelodeon Happened Before He Walked Out Of The Interview
The former Double Dare host does not think kindly of the Quiet on Set directors.
The seemingly innocent world of kid’s television was tarnished quite a bit by the release of ID’s docuseries Quiet on Set, which unearthed more than a few disturbing incidents from the Nickelodeon era littered with series created and/or produced by Dan Schneider. The four-part series, which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, goes hard on all the negativity behind-the-scenes, but featured clips of GOAT kids game show host Marc Summers speaking highly of his time at the network. However, he’s now come out saying his appearance happened under false pretenses.
Ahead of its full-length interview with Summers, the radio daily Elvis Duran and the Morning Show released a bombshell preview (via Variety) in which he tells host Duran & Co. that the project’s directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz weren’t up front with him about what kind of project they were actually working on. In his words:
Those who watched Quiet on Set likely caught the fleeting moments when Marc Summers appears on screen, and now we know exactly why he (allegedly) doesn't appear more often. Even the video bit he refers to made it into the ID docuseries, and has him watching a supercut of questionable and potentially perverse scenes from Nickelodeon's live-action comedies.
Though Summers doesn't say in the preview whether or not he would have agreed to appear if he knew what the subject matter actually was, he clearly did not appreciate being brought into the project without knowing the full story. At that point in the interview, he says he walked out altogether.
According to Summers, he was contacted by someone from the docuseries in the weeks ahead of Quiet on Set's release, saying his appearance was completely cut out of the project, only to get another call two weeks later alerting him that he actually would appear in it. And he questioned the ethical nature behind it all.
To be sure, as much as he's upset about being lied to, part of perspective is also that his core run on Nickelodeon was done by the time Dan Schneider emerged as a creative force on the scripted side. Here's how he put it:
While the docuseries allowed many Nickelodeon stars from past years speak out about their experience, from Drake Bell revealing his sexual assault to All That vet Bryan Hearne recalling multiple demeaning experiences, both as a Black actor and as a human being in general. Not everyone who broke into Hollywood through Nickelodeon experienced such traumas, with Kenan Thompson speaking out, and Melissa Joan Hart sharing her thoughts about her time on Clarissa Explains It All being non-problematic.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But the problems did exist, and the importance of a project like Quiet on Set is possibly undermined by the idea that personalities like Marc Summers may have been drawn in dishonestly. The docuseries isn't quite done yet, either, with a follow-up episode set to debut in the coming weeks, with more interviews from series stars.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy