Move Over Bridgerton, Another Period Romance Just Used A Chappell Roan Song To Tease Its New Season (And I Need To Get On This Show)

Since we’re well into the year and Bridgerton hasn’t joined the 2025 TV schedule , I think I'm going to need a solid period romance series to hold me over until Bridgerton Season 4 and the planned fifth and sixth seasons . And thankfully, I’ve just found one. Maybe you’ve already heard of it, but there’s an AppleTV+ series to watch called The Buccaneers , and its new season is coming out in June. Well, I came across the new trailer, which features a Chappell Roan hit, and I’m already hooked.

The Buccaneers premiered back in 2023 to very positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes among critics and audiences. But let’s be honest here, there are so many shows out there that it’s pretty much impossible to catch all of them. Now that it's coming back, I think it’s time I get on this romance series. Check out the trailer below:

Epic, right? Of course, I love when Bridgerton turns pop songs into period-appropriate orchestrations. However, I absolutely adore how this trailer straight-up plays to the tune of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” as it unravels the series of plot lines Season 2 will delve into.

While I’ve never seen the show before, I’m told it’s basically an American Bridgerton, considering it follows a group of young American women who travel to London during the 1870s to secure British husbands and titles. Plus, the soundtrack is full of female-driven pop music like my current fave, Chappell Roan.

It looks like a lot went down last season, and even though the trailer obviously probably spoiled a thing or two, seeing what’s to come in Season 2 has me more interested in catching up on Season 1 before tuning in to the new episodes.

From what the trailer shows, it looks like the season will begin with a wedding for Kristine Froseth’s Nan St. George with a duke named Theo; however, her thoughts are drifting off to another man she was with, Guy, who has left England with her sister. But, later in the trailer, it teases that the past lovers start sending letters to each other, and sign me up!

There are a lot of other elements I’m curious about. There seems to be a queer romance between two women, which could not have been easy back in the 1870s. I’m definitely curious about what their love story is like!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nan seems to be a really strong character who is challenging the norms in England now that she’s a Duchess, and I’m already interested in how that aspect of the series is going to play out as well. How did she save her sister last season? And, what are the stories of the other American women who also came to England with her?

Oh, and did you notice Leighton Meester in the trailer? I’m so ready to see the Gossip Girl actress playing in this sandbox. The Buccaneers Season 2 premieres on June 18, and it will continue to roll out episodes on Wednesdays this summer.