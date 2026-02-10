I Loved Fallout Season 2, But I Have A Few More Things I Need To See In Season 3

Fallout Season 2 is over, and it was as great as I hoped it'd be. The Prime Video series raised the bar with the latest batch of episodes, to the point that I feel like I have to nitpick just a little bit. With Season 3 not yet filming, I have to talk about some of the things I want to see going forward.

As great as Lucy's adventure to New Vegas was, I have some notes. I feel like while the story itself did a good job at balancing out time for each character, there were some things I wanted to see that I didn't get enough of. With that in mind, here are the things I hope get a greater spotlight when I finally watch Season 3 with my Prime subscription.

I Need More Scenes With Macaulay Culkin's Caesar

The online speculation that Macaulay Culkin's Lacerta would become Caesar panned out, and yet I was a bit disappointed because he had such limited screentime in Season 2. His one scene with Lucy was great, but that was all we saw of him until the season finale.

Fortunately, it seems as though he'll have a bigger role in Season 3. Caesar's Legion has long wanted power in the region and attempted to take control of the Hoover Dam and New Vegas before the events of Season 2. I think if Lacerta is looking to make a big move to secure his position as the new leader, he'd try to do what his predecessor couldn't. If that's true, then he's targeting Vegas, and fingers crossed, we'll see more of him in upcoming episodes.

I Want To See The Ghoul In Colorado

I have a feeling that The Ghoul is heading to Colorado solo, and we'll see more of Lucy and Maximus together while he has his own storyline in Season 3. He needs to find his wife and child, and has credible evidence in the form of a postcard that they fled there and are waiting for him.

Only one non-canon game, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, gets into Colorado, and as mentioned, it's not considered part of the official story. What we do know about Colorado is that it's a Legion-heavy territory, with more of the group flooding the area. I'm excited to see what a state largely controlled by the faction would look like, but also, I'm thrilled to see a location I haven't already seen. It opens the door to seeing a lot of new creatures, locations, and maybe even some characters that could pop up in Fallout 5. I really can't wait for that game, especially now that we know the timelines between the game and show are intertwined.

I Need Mr. House To Get Back In The Mix As A Major Player

Fallout had the good sense to bring in Justin Theroux as Mr. House in Season 2, but I was a tad letdown that television viewers didn't get the all-knowing tyrant that loomed over everything that happened in Fallout: New Vegas. Season 2 ended with his consciousness stuck in a Pip-Boy, with his plan to align with The Ghoul foiled.

The good news is, I don't think Fallout would've brought in Justin Theroux as Mr. House if they planned to toss him aside so quickly. I think that with Caesar's Legion on the move, Lucy and Maximus will need help trying to figure out a way to help the NCR defend the residents of New Vegas. House once kept The Strip safe, and if brought back online, he could do so again. Will Lucy make a deal with him in order to protect the innocents of the Wasteland? I think so.

I Need To See Liberty Prime Alpha In Live Action

Those who stuck around after the credits of Fallout Season 2 saw Quintus unraveling a blueprint for Liberty Prime Alpha, which made me squeal with joy. In the games, Liberty Prime is a line of giant robots that were developed by the United States military for use during the Great War. We briefly saw footage from the Great War when Cooper was in his Power Armor and watched A Deathclaw rip apart opposing soldiers.

In the games, the massive robot did things like quote patriotic propaganda, all whilst throwing nuclear bombs like a football. Of all the things in Fallout, it's the most outlandish, which is really saying something. Given the lengths the show goes through to create creatures with practical effects, I'm really hoping they try to make this mech as accurate as possible (Jonathan Nolan told CinemaBlend they'd try), and we get to see the super weapon in action in a future season.

I Need More Of The Super Mutants

I've been begging for Fallout to bring the Super Mutants in as characters since before Season 2 even aired. I got my wish, sort of, when Ron Perlman was briefly brought in to portray a member of the species that healed up The Ghoul after he was impaled, but that was the extent of it.

Super Mutants are a pretty significant part of Fallout, so I don't imagine that'll be the last we'll see of Perlman's character, or that secret community he's keeping under wraps. His character seemed much more intelligent than the average Super Mutant in the games, and maybe he will be swayed to help defend New Vegas from the Legion as well.

Of course, Super Mutants also fall under the Brotherhood of Steel's "abomination" list, which is why I assume they've largely gone into hiding. Plus, I can imagine that the budget for creating a bunch of Super Mutants on screen would be costly for Fallout as a production, which is probably why they aren't quite as rampant in this series as they are in the video games. Even so, it feels like a glaring omission, considering the presence they do have, and I do hope Season 3 gives us more mutants.

Ultimately, I'm just glad to see Fallout still thriving after Season 2, especially after watching other video game shows like Halo flounder and end early. Here's hoping many more great seasons of the series are on the way, and maybe even a spinoff or two!

Stream Fallout right now over on Prime Video, because we have to wait a while for Season 3. Fortunately, there's a lot of re-watchability to the first two seasons, especially if you're a fan of seeing bodies explode to songs from yesteryear.