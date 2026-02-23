Wednesday Season 3 Just Cast Winona Ryder, And There's Only One Character I Need Her To Play

At this point, Wednesday’s first season may forever go down as the most watched English-language release on Netflix, with a combined viewing time that nearly doubles the number of minutes that Stranger Things’ final season was streamed (to date). But what if TV’s spookiest and kookiest horror-comedy added one of Hawkins’ elite to Season 3? Could Wednesday top its own numbers when the upcoming horror TV show returns?

It’s certainly possible, especially since this casting news sets up a huge Beetlejuice franchise reunion, as Winona Ryder is officially joining her previous on-screen daughter Jenna Ortega for the third season of Addams family hijinks. This obviously also marks a reunion between Ryder and show producer Tim Burton, as well as with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, who penned the script for the second Beetlejuice film. (Ryder also worked with Burton on Edward Scissorhands.)

Though Gough and Millar didn’t offer up any hardcore details about who Ryder will be portraying in the new season, they did pay her quite the compliment when addressing the cast, per Variety. As they put it:

When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore. Al Gough and Miles Millar

Nothing to argue against in that statement, as Ryder's entire run through the '80s and early '90s falls squarely into the Outcast category. I don't think the Wednesday creative team is aiming to turn that expectation upside -down, either, and I have the perfect idea for who she could play.

(Image credit: Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

Winona Ryder Absolutely Needs To Play Agnes' Mom

Surely, Winona Ryder could be joining Wednesday Season 3 as a completely new character that we don't know anything about, but wouldn't it be cooler if she was playing someone with ties to a familiar? By and large, Evie Templeton's oft-invisible Agnes is my favorite character on the show, and her increasing storyline throughout Season 2 and her growing friendship with Wednesday has me hopeful we'll get even more of her in the third outing.

Which brings us to her parentals, whom we know little about. Her father's name is Seymour, and he split up with her mother at some point years ago. Agnes knows that she went off and married a normal dude and had at least one kid with the guy.

Tell me that Winona Ryder wouldn't be a fantastic choice for this set-up. You can't, because it's perfect. If and when it's revealed that the Heathers vet is playing someone else, I'll be sorely disappointed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix released a new video to go along with the casting news, revealing even more names in the mix, with a big clue for Winona Ryder's character. Check out the video below.

Wednesday: Season 3 | Cast Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ryder's placard notes that her name is Tabitha, and the card has a "B" at the top, though I can't figure out right offhand what it's meant to signify. (The Addams' have "A" on theirs, the Nevermore students and faculty have "N," while the "O" clearly stands for Outcast." So long as the B doesn't stand for "bullcrap on Nick's prediction," I'm still in this.

Others whose cards are noted with a B are:

Cyrus - Noah Taylor

Daisy - Kennedy Moyer

Atticus - Oscar Morgan

They way I figure it, Ryder's Tabitha got together with Noah Taylor's Cyrus, who already had a child from a previous marriage, and they got together and had their own kid. (Not that I can easily buy into Noah Taylor playing a normal character on THIS show, but I guess it's possible.)

To be sure, had Eva Green not already been revealed as the actress playing Morticia's long-lost sister Ophelia, that would have been my go-to choice. But I actually prefer thinking about Ryder as Agnes' mummy dearest.

Thankfully, Wednesday Season 3 is now in production, so we may hopefully get more updates on casting identification in the nearish future. Unless they plan on keeping that role under wraps until the new epsiodes actually arrive.

While waiting for the third season to arrive at some point beyond all the 2026 Netflix releases, both previous seasons of Wednesday are available to stream via Netflix subscription.