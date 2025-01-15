What Do Jeopardy Contestants Do During Commercial Breaks Anyway? Drew Goins Has Finally Explained
Drew has the right idea here.
No matter how much someone thinks they know all about a TV show, there are no doubt still unknown details that exist. As a longtime Jeopardy! fanatic, I’ve been vaguely aware that the show’s tapings incorporate the commercial breaks that viewers see during airs, partly as a way to give the contestants’s brains a break. But while I’ve blindly believed players were meant to essentially stay glued to their spots behind the podiums, fan-favorite champ Drew Goins shared an A+ anecdote that upended such beliefs.
Having been brought back to arguably the best game show of all time for its Second Chance tournament, Goins cemented himself a spot in the Champions Wild Card tourney that’ll be taking up the next few weeks of the 2025 TV schedule. The ever-smiling contestant opened up to TV Insider about his time on the show thus far, and shined some light on what goes on when TV audiences are having to sit through ads for prescription medication and local businesses. In his words:
I do love the idea of Ken Jennings constantly prepping 1-2 minutes of a stand-up act for each week of taping episodes, since I’m sure he has to answer a lot of the same questions during those moments. And he’s also not above noting his own lack of knowledge about a certain category or clue, which would presumably come up during that time.
But it’s Drew Goins’ follow-up response that genuinely surprised me, as he explained:
I'm not sure why I thought the contestants had to stick to the area immediately behind the podiums without moving around much, but it seems like a no-brainer that players would need a few minutes to get the blood flowing again after standing mostly still each round.
Granted, I can easily see why doing exercise wouldn't be the go-to move for a lot of contestants, since it's not always easy to get physical while wearing slacks and suit jackets. I would probably frighten viewers wondering who let the big sweaty sack of mess into the studio ahead of the Double Jeopardy round.
Hopefully the crew members that he mentioned were laughing with Drew and not at him. Although I guess that would depend on just how wildly he's flailing his arms around between air squats.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeopardy! airs weekdays in syndication, with new episodes of Pop Culture Jeopardy! available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription every Wednesday, while new episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! air on ABC every Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.