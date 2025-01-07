What The Golden Globes Producers Were Thinking When Vin Diesel Called Out The Rock On Live TV

Part of the excitement of live TV is that anything can happen, of course, then the people producing the show have to respond to whatever does happen. It’s impossible to be prepared for every possibility, as the producers of the Golden Globes understand all too well.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are two big stars in Hollywood, both in stature and in physical size. The pair have also made several very successful Fast & Furious movies together, but they also have one of the most famous feuds in recent Hollywood history. This apparently left the Golden Globes producers a little concerned on Sunday night when Diesel said hi to The Rock, as they were afraid something might be about to go down.

Vin Diesel appeared on stage at the 2025 Golden Globes to announce the winner of the award for cinematic and box office achievement. As he came to the mic, he noticed his former co-star in the room and said “Hi, Dwayne.” The moment was especially awkward, though it was nothing more than a greeting. However, Globes executive producer Glenn Weiss tells Variety that there was some fear something was about to go down. He said…

It kind of keeps you gripped, and even you in the press room, us in the truck, are going, ‘Wait, what? What’s happening?' At that point, there’s a live event taking place, and our job is to bring it to you and let you decipher it. What is the exchange going on between them? I think it’s really important to show what’s happening in the room.

In a world where the famous Will Smith Oscars slap is still very much remembered., one can understand why producers would be concerned. It’s well-known that during the production of The Fate of the Furious Johnson and Diesel had a conflict, while the pair shared scenes, they were never actually on set at the same time.

Officially, that feud is behind them, both men have said they have talked and moved on, Johnson appeared in a post-credits for Fast X, indicating a return to the franchise. Though exactly how and when that’s all going to happen is far from clear.

Since most of this has happened behind the scenes, the public isn’t necessarily aware of exactly where Diesel and Johnson stand with each other. It’s possible this was the first time one of the actors had spoken to the other in person in years. If Vin Diesel had followed up “Hi, Dwayne” with a joke at The Rock’s expense, or Johnson had said something to Diesel in response, things could have quickly become serious.

While the awkwardness of the moment was obvious, the fact nothing really happened would seem to indicate that the pair are fine with each other, even if they're not the best of friends.