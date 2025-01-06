I Wasn't Expecting An Awkward Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson Reunion At The Golden Globes, And These Wild Fan Reactions Prove I'm Not Alone

Remember the Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious beef? It's been a long time since we've heard anything about whether the two action stars are friends or foes, but I definitely wasn't expecting the 2025 Golden Globes to be the place for them to interact. At least I have the internet to validate me following the awkward reunion they just had. (Check out our awards live blog if you didn't watch!)

It's wild to think it was close to a decade ago when Dwayne Johnson went off about his Fast and Furious co-stars on social media thus beginning the beef. Here's what happened at Sunday's award show:

Vin Diesel awkwardly saying "hey, Dwayne" to The Rock the second he approached the stage at the Golden Globes lol............. pic.twitter.com/bOJQsMbJRZJanuary 6, 2025

Considering Vin Diesel hasn't been in a movie all year, it was certainly a surprise to see him take the stage during the Golden Globes to give out an award. The star came on stage later in the show to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement to the Wicked movie's cast, director and producers. Since Dwayne Johnson was in attendance as a presenter as well and up front, Diesel gave him a "Hi" when he walked on stage, followed by a big ol' grin.

It was a tense and kind of hilarious moment, and I'm happy internet reactions like this exist:

#vindiesel and #therock still beefing? This was hella awkward lol. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/NxhTtYuP5YJanuary 6, 2025

Following the infamous slap at the Oscars a few years ago, it does always feel like anything can happen when a bunch of celebrities get together, but this was of the "mild and kind of wholesome" variety, given the lack of on-screen fireworks. It was sort of sweet to see Vin Diesel acknowledge his longtime colleague, but like myself, some fans are wondering if there were ulterior undertones behind that "Hey."

Vin Diesel saying hey to The Rock, is the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed #GoldenGlobes2025 pic.twitter.com/Y5AHSuLTEIJanuary 6, 2025

Last we heard about The Rock and Vin Diesel by way of the Fast and Furious franchise was in November, when Diesel shared a photo of himself and The Rock from an earlier franchise entry where he said he was looking forward to "a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood" along with getting "back to real street racing" and "practical stunts" in the next installment.

Fast X: Part 2 is currently slated for the summer of 2026, and is expected to be the end of the franchise after 25 years. Considering The Rock was part of a mid-credits scene in Fast X, we expect Luke Hobbs will be back in action in the future.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's just unclear if that will be for the next Fast movie and/or the spinoff movie he previously announced in 2023. To our knowledge the movie has not yet begun filming, but we'd expect to learn more about it this year, as we'd imagine the production would need to kick off some time in 2025.

Vin Diesel to The Rock rn: pic.twitter.com/PRvY8GLQaGJanuary 6, 2025

What a Golden Globes moment! After reading about the Globes' highlights, get caught up on the Fast and Furious timeline here on CinemaBlend.