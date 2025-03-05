The Conners Is Welcoming A Young Sheldon Vet To The Final Season For A Fitting New Role

It's all about family.

Of all the television characters who will be saying goodbye in 2025 when their shows conclude, only one group was also around and caught in the same middle-class trappings during the 1980s and ‘90s. Of course I mean the Conner family. When The Conners Season 7 hits the 2025 TV schedule, fans will only have six episodes to soak up, but at least we now know a very special guest star will be involved: Zoe Perry of Young Sheldon fame.

Perry portrayed Mary Cooper, the mom of Iain Armitage’s Sheldon Cooper (whom she’s since reunited with), which was a role that her real-life mom Laurie Metcalf played in The Big Bang Theory. Now, the mother and daughter will get to share the screen on another all-time great sitcom, as the Georgie & Mandy recurrer has been confirmed to appear in two of the final episodes, per TVLine.

Thankfully, this isn’t a case where Zoe Perry was brought in to film with every actor except Laurie Metcalf, and fans will indeed get to see their stories converge. The younger actress will be taking on the role of a police officer in Lanford that apparently hears Jackie out about potentially trying to rejoin the force.

Rather than welcoming the restaurant employee with. open arms, Perry's cop apparently ribs Jackie about it due to her age. I can imagine it being strangely liberating to call one's mother old on television, even if cloaked in fictional details.

Check out the first look at the mother and daughter combo below.

It's not entirely clear when fans can first expect to see Zoe Perry rocking a badge, but here's hoping it's sooner rather than later. Be sure to tune in when The Conners Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

