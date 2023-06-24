How Wheel Of Fortune Head Honchos Are Allegedly Approaching Vanna White's Future As Pat Sajak Prepares To Leave

Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune retirement announcement came as a shock to many viewers of the long-running game show. While Sajak already has his next gig lined up, there have been questions about where his longtime co-host Vanna White will fit into the new iteration of the iconic game series. With whispers of an early frontrunner already floating around for the beloved game show host’s replacement, Wheel’s head honchos are allegedly approaching the hostess about her future with the show.

Despite questions surrounding her future with the trivia game show, the Wheel of Fortune co-host threw her full support behind Pat Sajak’s decision. That marked a shift from her reception to the Emmy winner hinting at his time ending on Wheel of Fortune earlier this year. According to TV Line, a close source spilled how things are going between the show’s home Sony TV and Vanna White with Season 41 being Sajak’s last. They said there:

… is no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role. Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna’s deal beyond her current contract.

It seems the longtime game show co-host’s future with the show is secure… for now. Usually, contract negotiations are a good sign, but things can turn at any point, leaving Vanna White’s future in limbo. The reported source alleged White is holding intense talks with Sony TV. It was claimed that the negotiations are addressing a reported pay discrepancy between the TV personality and her co-host, who allegedly made five times more than her annually.

Sony TV's statement pushed back against those rumors that producers wanted to eliminate the co-host role. Wheel of Fortune’s producers are allegedly looking to score a big name to fill Pat Sajak’s tailor suits with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest at the top of the list. If the long-running trivia show snags Seacrest, there might still be room for White once Pat Sajak is gone.

Vanna White has been with the show since 1982 as a replacement for original co-host Susan Stafford. Of course, rumors of Vanna White being axed have floated around for years, dating back to the 1990s as a cost-cutting measure. However, when it comes to the state of her job at this moment things aren’t set in stone yet, and with White is set to appear as a first-time contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune after hosting for four decades.

For the time being, loyal Wheel fans will be able to enjoy Vanna White and Pat Sajak’s final season together once Season 41 premieres in September. Make sure you check out our TV schedule to see when Sajak’s farewell season begins airing. In the meantime, check your local listings to find out when Wheel of Fortune airs in syndication.

Also, make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates about White's future with Wheel of Fortune.