When America's Got Talent Will Return With More Season 17 Auditions After Simon Cowell's Favorite Golden Buzzers Episode

America’s Got Talent returned to NBC with a new crop of incredibly talented acts (and some less talented), with the judges and host Terry Crews wasting no time in hitting the golden buzzer for their favorites. The auditions round of competition isn’t over yet, but the July 5 broadcast wasn’t an episode following the usual format. Instead, the episode is called “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” and covers host Simon Cowell’s top golden buzzer picks over the years. So, when will AGT get back to the auditions?

Fortunately for fans, the wait won’t be too long. The sixth auditions episode will air on Tuesday, July 12 in the normal 8 p.m. ET time slot on NBC. There are no further details about that episode at the time of writing, although fans who turned on their TVs on July 5 with the expectation of two hours of new acts should be happy to hear that the break is only for one week. There are some things about the episode that we can guess, however.

All five of the golden buzzers have already been awarded for Season 17, in episodes that you can revisit with a Peacock subscription. Terry Crews awarded the first of the season back in the premiere when saxophonist Avery Dixon impressed him enough to earn the buzzer, with Howie Mandel sending 11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez straight to the live shows after hearing her amazing rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Simon Cowell’s pick was third when he selected 13-year-old singer Sarah James, who came all the way from Poland to try and wow her way to the $1 million prize.

Sofia Vergara saved her golden buzzer until she saw the hypnotizing dance group Mayyas take the stage, with Heidi Klum awarding the last of Season 17 when singer Lily Meola’s performance made her change her mind about choosing a musician. All four judges and host Terry Crews made great choices (although I’ve already ranked which of them I think is most likely to win ).

Those choices also mean that the next episode of auditions won’t feature a golden buzzer, although the judges and host did bend the rules back in Season 16 to award a bonus golden buzzer to 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker. That was the first time that they ever bent that rule, however, so fans shouldn’t count on a sixth golden buzzer in Season 17.