Why A Jessica Jones Revival Just Got Less Likely

Jessica Jones was one of the handful of Marvel’s superhero shows that ran on Netflix for several seasons, only to be abruptly cancelled and later removed from the streamer. With the news that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their roles for a new Daredevil series on Disney+, fans had reasons to start hoping that maybe Krysten Ritter’s series could be next, but now a revival seemingly got a lot less likely. The actress has signed on to a new show.

Krysten Ritter has signed on to a show that will take her back to AMC , after her role in Breaking Bad that preceded the premiere of Jessica Jones back in 2015. She’ll star and executive produce the new series set in the world of Orphan Black, called Orphan Black: Echoes. In an interesting twist, news that the former Marvel hero is headed to the Orphan Black world comes just a few weeks before former Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany comes to the MCU with She-Hulk .

The Echoes show has already received a series order for a first season of ten episodes; with Krysten Ritter both starring and executive producing, it sounds unlikely that she’d have time to get her own revival of Jessica Jones like Charlie Cox is getting with Daredevil. It may not be too much to hope for a cameo from the private investigator, but also not something that fans should count on.

Ritter’s new show does sound intriguing, even if it will be short on Marvel familiar faces. Orphan Black: Echoes will follow a group of women on a journey as they come in and out of each other’s lives. It explores the idea of human existence and scientific manipulation. These women are facing a mystery regarding their very identities in a story that will include betrayal as well as love. Not much is known about who Ritter will play, other than that her name is Lucy and she has a mysterious origin story.

The next chapter in the Orphan Black saga that may keep Krysten Ritter from any foreseeable MCU future is planned to premiere in 2023, although no more specific premiere window has been announced at this point. AMC also has yet to reveal who will join Ritter in the cast of Echoes, or if Maslany could make an appearance. Her various characters certainly make Orphan Black one of the She-Hulk star’s must-watch performances .

Reports of another show set in the Orphan Black world began to circulate back in March of 2019, more than a year after the original ended. The world was also revisited with a podcast series called Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The upcoming Ritter project sounds like it will be an entirely new story with new characters, but we’ll have to wait and see once more details and cast members are announced.

As for the future of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones… well, fans can always revisit the three seasons that originally released on Netflix, now streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription . Jessica Jones, like the other Netflix series, was considerably darker than most other content that falls under the Marvel umbrella (connected to the larger MCU or not), but parental controls on the streamer can help parents keep their kids away from the more adult shows without editing them for content .

Disney got some harsh words from the PTC for bringing the former Netflix shows to Disney+, but Ritter had an A+ reaction to her show returning to streaming after Netflix lost the rights. Personally, I would say that the first season of Jessica Jones involves some of the darkest storylines of Marvel television, and one of the most terrifying villains in David Tennant’s Kilgrave , so adults with kids may want to make the most of those parental controls while enjoying the intensity for themselves.