Krysten Ritter Shares A+ Reaction To Jessica Jones Moving To Disney+

Disney+ has gotten darker when it comes to content, and that's a good thing for any fans of Jessica Jones! The Marvel shows that released on Netflix, including Krysten Ritter's series, left their original home and moved to the House of Mouse's streaming platform. Now that Jessica Jones can finally be found on Disney+, Ritter shared a perfect reaction.

Krysten Ritter portrayed the titular and badass P.I. on Jessica Jones. That show, along with the rest of Marvel’s Netflix slate, has finally made the jump to Disney+. The move prompted the streamer include a parental control due to the content of the shows, which can be much darker than a lot of the Marvel offerings that were already available. Now, with Jessica sharing the same home as some of pop culture's most iconic characters, Ritter posed a question on Instagram that really only has one correct answer:

A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) A photo posted by on

With Jessica Jones now sharing the same streaming home as The Little Mermaid's Ariel, Frozen's Elsa and Anna, Aladdin's Jasmine, and so many other royals, who can argue with Krysten Ritter's pitch of her Marvel character as a Disney princess? When the Disney streaming platform has a TV-MA setting, anything seems possible.

In all seriousness, Krysten Ritter isn’t the only Marvel star reacting to her series’ new home. Recently, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Elizabeth Henstridge opened up about the ABC show getting a new life on Disney+. She mentioned that the show living on amongst other Marvel series means that people can discover it more easily. And that could definitely be the same with Jessica Jones.

After it was announced that Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and the other Marvel shows that debuted on Netflix would be leaving the platform, fans speculated that they would either move to Disney+ to join the rest of the Marvel content or head to Hulu, where series can be a bit darker and more uncensored than the usual Disney fare. Once the Disney+ move was confirmed, Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, mentioned some new features in place to ensure that the viewing experience is “most suitable” for families.

As for whether we could see Jessica Jones get the Daredevil treatment and make some surprise comebacks within the MCU, only time will tell. While the Marvel Netflix series were once somewhat canon in the MCU, perhaps this is just the jump we need for Ritter to make another appearance. Even if it's a PG-13 one.

While there are no signs that Krysten Ritter will be back for a Jessica Jones Season 4, at least we now have the series in full to stream among the rest of the Marvel library and fellow series. And even though it's very safe to say that the character will never officially be considered a Disney princess, it's fun to imagine her crossing over with Cinderella, Snow White, and Belle!

You can find all three seasons of Jessica Jones streaming with a Disney+ subscription.