Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.

Between her booming law career (specifically being selected to be the face of a superhuman law division) and having great friends, you’d think Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters leads a great life. Well, sure, but like her comic book counterpart, she also turns into a towering green, super-strong figure with anger issues. It’s unclear if this version of Jennifer will become She-Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner like in the comics, but regardless, she’ll need Bruce’s help to navigate this new… aspect of herself in the Marvel TV show.

Along with being Tatiana Maslany’s MCU debut, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first appearance of Bruce Banner in his Smart Hulk form since Avengers: Endgame. However, we did see Bruce in his human form in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene, and having watched this trailer a few times now, Bruce’s arm doesn’t appear to have any of the damage he sustained when he used the Infinity Stones in Endgame. So either the She-Hulk series is set before the fourth Avengers movie, or Bruce’s arm managed to heal, despite fans having previously been told that injury was permanent.

Another person who pops up in the first She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer is Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination. We also briefly saw him in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his monstrous (and more comic-accurate) form, but this preview also shows Blonsky in his human form. Since the comics version of Blonsky is usually stuck in his Abomination form, we’ll have to wait and see if Roth’s Blonsky can switch back and forth between the two forms, or if some kind of power-dampener is in his prison cell that forces him back into being a human. Sure, the trailer shows a quick look at Blonsky Abomination-ing out in said cell, but maybe that power dampener stopped working.

These are just some of the highlights of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, with other goodies including quick looks at Jameela Jamil’s Titania and the mysterious Frog Man, a peek into Jennifer Walters’ dating life as She-Hulk and a snipe at Batman, going off that line about being a superhero is for billionaires, narcissists and adult orphans “for some reason.” In addition to this trailer, Disney+ also dropped a cool-looking She-Hulk: Attorney at Law poster, as seen below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Consisting of nine episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere for Disney+ subscribers on August 17, and in addition to the aforementioned actors and Benedict Wong reprising Wong, the cast includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia directed the episodes, and Jessica Gao served as head writer.