Krysten Ritter Posted About Doing ‘Superhero Training’ With Daredevil: Born Again Co-Star Charlie Cox, And I’m Really Getting Pumped For Season 2

Marvel fans, assemble. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been waiting for any morsel of behind-the-scenes goodness from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, ever since the first season wrapped its run on the 2025 TV schedule. And, now, thanks to Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter’s latest social media post, we’ve got our biggest (and sweatiest) hint yet that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most brooding defenders are back in action, and training like hell for Season 2.

Ritter shared a photo on her Instagram Stories that will surely send shockwaves across the MCU fandom. In the image, which you can view below, the actress is seen posing with her Born Again co-star Charlie Cox and renowned trainer Naqam Washington, with the caption: “Superhero training with Charlie and @naqamwashington.” Check it out:

(Image credit: Krysten Ritter)

The gym setting -- complete with battle ropes, weights, and a massive American flag on the wall -- adds just the right amount of gritty, no-nonsense NYC Hell’s Kitchen energy. Krysten Ritter looks effortlessly cool in sunglasses and a vintage tee, while Charlie Cox, drenched in sweat, gives off major “lawyer by day, vigilante by night” vibes.

Let’s break this down: Ritter is clearly back in full Jessica Jones mode, which was already announced at the Disney Upfronts earlier this month. But the “superhero training” shout-out might tease that Jones isn’t just making a cameo; maybe she’s gearing up to be a major player in the Daredevil-verse once again. Could we see a revival of her own series? Only time will tell, but I’d love to see that! Because, much like the co-creator of the comic book character explained, Jones’ solo show was particularly successful, and it was my personal favorite of all the Netflix Marvel shows.

Krysten Ritter has long expressed interest in reprising her role as Jessica Jones in an upcoming Marvel movie or TV series, and now, it’s officially happening. I couldn’t be more excited to see the return of Hell’s Kitchen’s finest. Before Daredevil: Born Again debuted for those with a Disney+ subscription, fans were skeptical about whether it could match the raw, unflinching tone of the original Netflix series.

Ultimately, though, the sequel series delivered, quickly earning a reputation as the most violent show on the platform and garnering praise from critics and longtime viewers. According to Charlie Cox, the already greenlit Season 2 aims to push things further. And, for me, (if you couldn't already tell) one of the most thrilling developments of this high-stakes sophomore season is the confirmed return of Ritter’s Jessica Jones.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As a fan of The Defenders, I have always supported Ritter’s portrayal of Jessica Jones as one of the most fascinating (and criminally underused) characters in the Marvel-Netflix lineup. While Born Again centers on Cox’s Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones’ apparent expanded role hints at a subtle reunion for the street-level heroes that brought a grounded yet thrilling quality to Marvel TV.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in early 2026. In the meantime, here's wishing Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox well as they continue to train!